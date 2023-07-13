One Piece Chapter 1087 Leaks May Have Just Spoiled the Death of Two Important Characters

Image: Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, and Viz Media

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1087 are finally out after the long break due to Oda getting eye surgery, and let me tell you, the wait was worth it! The spoilers may have just leaked the death of two important characters or, at the very least, a change in their story arc that will have long last implications for the final arc of the One Piece manga. While none of these theories are confirmed, they are intriguing and could easily happen.

Did Garp and Kuzan Die in One Piece Chapter 1087?

Image: Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, and Viz Media

Here is the fight between Garp and Kuzan in One Piece Chapter 1087:

Kuzan gets back up after Garps’ Blue Hole” (the same attack from chapter 1081). Garp tells Koby and Grus to run while he stops the pirate army by himself.

Koby sees a woman that a pirate is attacking, but when he tries to help her, Koby discovers they have tricked him because the woman is a pirate too. Shiryu (in invisible form) appears and is about to stab Koby, but Garp blocks the blade and gets stabbed in his body instead (similar to what happened with Whitebeard in Marineford).

Garp grabs Shiryu and throws him to the ground. Shiryu is injured but laughing. Koby apologizes to Garp, but Garp says Shiryu aimed to get him from the beginning.

Garp is weakened, so all Blackbeard Pirates continue to attack him. According to Cross Guild, Garp’s bounty is worth 3 Crowns (3,000 million Berries).

Kuzan covers his hand with a technique called “Ice Glove.” Then Garp and Kuzan punch each other’s faces with haki, creating a massive explosion (we can see black lightning from the impact). Both of them are thrown away.

At the end of the chapter, we see Garp lying on the ground bleeding (we aren’t shown what happens to Kuzan).

Garp says to Koby: “Koby, don’t panic… Justice will prevail!”

Chapter 1087 doesn’t show what happens to Kuzan and ends with a severely injured Garp. While this is disappointing, several fan theories I like to discuss what could happen to Garp and Kuzan after this chapter, which would have severe ramifications in the future.

Related: One Piece Chapter 1087 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Will Garp Die in One Piece?

Image: Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, and Viz Media

I don’t think Garp will die, especially since the manga hasn’t set up his death as it did the death of a significant character, Whitebeard, who had a heroic last stand. However, his immense strength is a considerable variable. His injuries in Chapter 1087 may prevent him from annihilating entire islands of people on the front lines. This could eventually lead to him being assigned to a different role and his story developing from there, making him less of a threat in the long run.

Will Kuzan Die in One Piece?

Image: Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, and Viz Media

In my opinion, Kuzan’s fate in the upcoming chapters is uncertain, and I believe he might not make it. The most convincing theory is that Kuzan will pass on his fruit to Koby before he dies. It feels like a symbolic gesture of passing on the legacy as Kuzan is Garp’s most skilled student. The theory gains more credibility as Kuzan’s act of saving the ship and enabling their escape might be seen as treason by the Black Beard pirates, leading to his demise.

It seems logical that Garp’s primary focus is safeguarding his loved ones. In this particular instance, he may have saved Koby while also protecting Kuzan, with his ultimate goal being to sacrifice himself, allowing Kuzan to gain the trust of the Blackbeard Pirates. This would set Kuzan up to make a crucial impact later on, as discussed in the theory above.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023