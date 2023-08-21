Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 2 of 4 Leaks and Raw Scans Show an Underrated Character’s Return

Image: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko continues to offer us morsels as we go into the final weeks of summer 2023. It’s been a hell of a year for the series, enjoying greater new heights with its new anime, a second season on the way, and enormous public interest in the manga after some controversial updates. Fans were thrown into a frenzy while the series creator, Aka Akasaka, had to take a step back. While the main series may have us waiting a bit longer, Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 2 suggests we might see a bite-sized story featuring another underappreciated character.

Oshi no Ko -Interlude- Chapter 2 of 4 Leaks and Raw Scans Tease a Character Not Seen Since 2.5D Stage Play Arc

Melt Narushima appears to be the featured character according to leaks and surfacing raw scans for Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 2. Thanks to d0nut and numerous other leakers, we’ve caught a glimpse at the motivations of this underappreciated gem. For anime fans, you might be wondering what the big deal is. But in the 2.5D Stage Play Arc which you’ve yet to see, he undergoes significant growth.

#onkspoilers

onk -interlude- 2/4



Before doing the 2.5D Stage Play, Melt was just a simple and naïve guy. A reporter once asked him if he would try to gain popularity (on social media), to which he replied that if he were good-looking, he would definitely try. This statement… — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) August 21, 2023

In this interlude chapter, we see the early days of Melt where his life was reasonably easy and uncontested. He’s a model in this story, and sought-after. But he’s also a character lacking in motivation due to being restricted to only being a model, “an ornament.” While this allows him to coast by, the moment a show casts him for his model-like good looks without seeing his acting abilities, as in the Entertainment World Arc, he quickly will find something to aspire to.

Page 5



– My looks haven't peeled off

– Melt was the best!!

– I've started to understand the President's words a little

(?)

[ It's okay ~ if you flirt with a woman, you'll get money ]

(?)

[ I'll k*** you if you flirt with her ]

[ Just because you were born with a good face, you… pic.twitter.com/vzVMSb5VAm — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) August 21, 2023

Last page

– Top notch, right?

– Sorry to keep you waiting!

– Occupation: Handsome

– Did you all want to meet me?

– My vocation

– I'll bet my life to prove it pic.twitter.com/RuFq2gnktc — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) August 21, 2023

It’s in this chapter that we see how he used to captivate audiences and stir up controversies. However, he’ll quickly learn in the Tokyo Blade production that it’s his performance, not his face, that’s key to winning over the audiences.

- This article was updated on August 21st, 2023