Red Cat Ramen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for the Red Cat Ramen manga series in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

July 23rd, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
In exciting news, the popular Shone Jump Plus manga series, Red Cat Ramen, got picked up for translation. The manga series is top-rated in Japan and is currently at Chapter 66. This is a similar path that Kindergarten Wars went through, and hopefully, we will catch up to the current releases with Manga Plus’ expedited chapter released (three per week). Here is the Red Cat Ramen manga release date schedule so you know when to expect new chapters to be released in 2023.

Red Cat Ramen Manga Chapter Release Schedule

You can read Red Cat Ramen on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

ChapterDate
1July 16, 2023
2July 16, 2023
3July 16, 2023
4July 23, 2023
5July 23, 2023
6July 23, 2023
7July 30, 2023
8July 30, 2023
9July 30, 2023
10August 6, 2023
11August 6, 2023
12August 6, 2023
13August 13, 2023
14August 13, 2023
15August 13, 2023
16August 20, 2023
17August 20, 2023
18August 20, 2023
19August 27, 2023
20August 27, 2023
21August 27, 2023
22September 3, 2023
23September 3, 2023
24September 3, 2023
25September 10, 2023
26September 10, 2023
27September 10, 2023
28September 17, 2023
29September 17, 2023
30September 17, 2023
31September 24, 2023
32September 24, 2023
33September 24, 2023
34October 1, 2023
35October 1, 2023
36October 1, 2023
37October 8, 2023
38October 8, 2023
39October 8, 2023
40October 15, 2023
41October 15, 2023
42October 15, 2023
43October 22, 2023
44October 22, 2023
45October 22, 2023
46October 29, 2023
47October 29, 2023
48October 29, 2023
49November 5, 2023
50November 5, 2023
51November 5, 2023
52November 12, 2023
53November 12, 2023
54November 12, 2023
55November 19, 2023
56November 19, 2023
57November 19, 2023
58November 26, 2023
59November 26, 2023
60November 26, 2023
61December 3, 2023
62December 3, 2023
63December 3, 2023
64December 10, 2023
65December 10, 2023
66December 10, 2023
67December 17, 2023
68December 17, 2023
69December 17, 2023
70December 24, 2023
71December 24, 2023
72December 24, 2023
73December 31, 2023
74December 31, 2023
75December 31, 2023

You can count on Manga Plus to release three new chapters of Red Cat Ramen every Sunday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

What is Red Cat Ramen About?

Manga Plus is billing Red Cat Ramen as a heartwarming ‘neko-medy’! Here is the official synopsis of Red Cat Ramen: Meet Tamako, who’s found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits she’s more of a dog person…only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn’t quite what she expects — rather than serving ramen, she’s now a dedicated cat caretaker…?!

Who is Angyaman?

ANGYAMAN is best known for being the author and artist of East, Into The Night (all chapters are currently available on the Manga Plus website). You can follow Angyaman on Twitter, Instagram, and Fanbox for additional adorable cat related content.

Red Cat Ramen Early Impressions

I had never checked out Red Cat Ramen on Shonen Jump Plus before, so my recent visit was my first time at the ramen shop. I must say, I was pleasantly surprised! As a fan of magical realism manga, I enjoyed the unique concept of cats running a ramen shop without any need for explanation. It was a refreshing change of pace from my usual coverage of genres for Attack of the Fanboy. During my visit, I learned that “Tama” is a trendy cat name in Japan, and the suffix “-ko” is typically used for a girl’s name. This information made perfect sense, considering the protagonist of the series. Overall, I found the experience to be cute and cozy, and you should give it a chance if you want to take a break from the quick action most Shueisha manga offer.

- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023

