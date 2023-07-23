Red Cat Ramen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

In exciting news, the popular Shone Jump Plus manga series, Red Cat Ramen, got picked up for translation. The manga series is top-rated in Japan and is currently at Chapter 66. This is a similar path that Kindergarten Wars went through, and hopefully, we will catch up to the current releases with Manga Plus’ expedited chapter released (three per week). Here is the Red Cat Ramen manga release date schedule so you know when to expect new chapters to be released in 2023.
Red Cat Ramen Manga Chapter Release Schedule
You can read Red Cat Ramen on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.
|Chapter
|Date
|1
|July 16, 2023
|2
|July 16, 2023
|3
|July 16, 2023
|4
|July 23, 2023
|5
|July 23, 2023
|6
|July 23, 2023
|7
|July 30, 2023
|8
|July 30, 2023
|9
|July 30, 2023
|10
|August 6, 2023
|11
|August 6, 2023
|12
|August 6, 2023
|13
|August 13, 2023
|14
|August 13, 2023
|15
|August 13, 2023
|16
|August 20, 2023
|17
|August 20, 2023
|18
|August 20, 2023
|19
|August 27, 2023
|20
|August 27, 2023
|21
|August 27, 2023
|22
|September 3, 2023
|23
|September 3, 2023
|24
|September 3, 2023
|25
|September 10, 2023
|26
|September 10, 2023
|27
|September 10, 2023
|28
|September 17, 2023
|29
|September 17, 2023
|30
|September 17, 2023
|31
|September 24, 2023
|32
|September 24, 2023
|33
|September 24, 2023
|34
|October 1, 2023
|35
|October 1, 2023
|36
|October 1, 2023
|37
|October 8, 2023
|38
|October 8, 2023
|39
|October 8, 2023
|40
|October 15, 2023
|41
|October 15, 2023
|42
|October 15, 2023
|43
|October 22, 2023
|44
|October 22, 2023
|45
|October 22, 2023
|46
|October 29, 2023
|47
|October 29, 2023
|48
|October 29, 2023
|49
|November 5, 2023
|50
|November 5, 2023
|51
|November 5, 2023
|52
|November 12, 2023
|53
|November 12, 2023
|54
|November 12, 2023
|55
|November 19, 2023
|56
|November 19, 2023
|57
|November 19, 2023
|58
|November 26, 2023
|59
|November 26, 2023
|60
|November 26, 2023
|61
|December 3, 2023
|62
|December 3, 2023
|63
|December 3, 2023
|64
|December 10, 2023
|65
|December 10, 2023
|66
|December 10, 2023
|67
|December 17, 2023
|68
|December 17, 2023
|69
|December 17, 2023
|70
|December 24, 2023
|71
|December 24, 2023
|72
|December 24, 2023
|73
|December 31, 2023
|74
|December 31, 2023
|75
|December 31, 2023
You can count on Manga Plus to release three new chapters of Red Cat Ramen every Sunday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
What is Red Cat Ramen About?
Manga Plus is billing Red Cat Ramen as a heartwarming ‘neko-medy’! Here is the official synopsis of Red Cat Ramen: Meet Tamako, who’s found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits she’s more of a dog person…only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn’t quite what she expects — rather than serving ramen, she’s now a dedicated cat caretaker…?!
Who is Angyaman?
ANGYAMAN is best known for being the author and artist of East, Into The Night (all chapters are currently available on the Manga Plus website). You can follow Angyaman on Twitter, Instagram, and Fanbox for additional adorable cat related content.
Red Cat Ramen Early Impressions
I had never checked out Red Cat Ramen on Shonen Jump Plus before, so my recent visit was my first time at the ramen shop. I must say, I was pleasantly surprised! As a fan of magical realism manga, I enjoyed the unique concept of cats running a ramen shop without any need for explanation. It was a refreshing change of pace from my usual coverage of genres for Attack of the Fanboy. During my visit, I learned that “Tama” is a trendy cat name in Japan, and the suffix “-ko” is typically used for a girl’s name. This information made perfect sense, considering the protagonist of the series. Overall, I found the experience to be cute and cozy, and you should give it a chance if you want to take a break from the quick action most Shueisha manga offer.
- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023