Red Cat Ramen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

In exciting news, the popular Shone Jump Plus manga series, Red Cat Ramen, got picked up for translation. The manga series is top-rated in Japan and is currently at Chapter 66. This is a similar path that Kindergarten Wars went through, and hopefully, we will catch up to the current releases with Manga Plus’ expedited chapter released (three per week). Here is the Red Cat Ramen manga release date schedule so you know when to expect new chapters to be released in 2023.

Red Cat Ramen Manga Chapter Release Schedule

You can read Red Cat Ramen on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

Chapter Date 1 July 16, 2023 2 July 16, 2023 3 July 16, 2023 4 July 23, 2023 5 July 23, 2023 6 July 23, 2023 7 July 30, 2023 8 July 30, 2023 9 July 30, 2023 10 August 6, 2023 11 August 6, 2023 12 August 6, 2023 13 August 13, 2023 14 August 13, 2023 15 August 13, 2023 16 August 20, 2023 17 August 20, 2023 18 August 20, 2023 19 August 27, 2023 20 August 27, 2023 21 August 27, 2023 22 September 3, 2023 23 September 3, 2023 24 September 3, 2023 25 September 10, 2023 26 September 10, 2023 27 September 10, 2023 28 September 17, 2023 29 September 17, 2023 30 September 17, 2023 31 September 24, 2023 32 September 24, 2023 33 September 24, 2023 34 October 1, 2023 35 October 1, 2023 36 October 1, 2023 37 October 8, 2023 38 October 8, 2023 39 October 8, 2023 40 October 15, 2023 41 October 15, 2023 42 October 15, 2023 43 October 22, 2023 44 October 22, 2023 45 October 22, 2023 46 October 29, 2023 47 October 29, 2023 48 October 29, 2023 49 November 5, 2023 50 November 5, 2023 51 November 5, 2023 52 November 12, 2023 53 November 12, 2023 54 November 12, 2023 55 November 19, 2023 56 November 19, 2023 57 November 19, 2023 58 November 26, 2023 59 November 26, 2023 60 November 26, 2023 61 December 3, 2023 62 December 3, 2023 63 December 3, 2023 64 December 10, 2023 65 December 10, 2023 66 December 10, 2023 67 December 17, 2023 68 December 17, 2023 69 December 17, 2023 70 December 24, 2023 71 December 24, 2023 72 December 24, 2023 73 December 31, 2023 74 December 31, 2023 75 December 31, 2023

You can count on Manga Plus to release three new chapters of Red Cat Ramen every Sunday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

What is Red Cat Ramen About?

Manga Plus is billing Red Cat Ramen as a heartwarming ‘neko-medy’! Here is the official synopsis of Red Cat Ramen: Meet Tamako, who’s found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits she’s more of a dog person…only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn’t quite what she expects — rather than serving ramen, she’s now a dedicated cat caretaker…?!

Who is Angyaman?

ANGYAMAN is best known for being the author and artist of East, Into The Night (all chapters are currently available on the Manga Plus website). You can follow Angyaman on Twitter, Instagram, and Fanbox for additional adorable cat related content.

Red Cat Ramen Early Impressions

I had never checked out Red Cat Ramen on Shonen Jump Plus before, so my recent visit was my first time at the ramen shop. I must say, I was pleasantly surprised! As a fan of magical realism manga, I enjoyed the unique concept of cats running a ramen shop without any need for explanation. It was a refreshing change of pace from my usual coverage of genres for Attack of the Fanboy. During my visit, I learned that “Tama” is a trendy cat name in Japan, and the suffix “-ko” is typically used for a girl’s name. This information made perfect sense, considering the protagonist of the series. Overall, I found the experience to be cute and cozy, and you should give it a chance if you want to take a break from the quick action most Shueisha manga offer.

