Wild Strawberry Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Ire Yonemoto

Are you looking for a Wild Strawberry manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The new Shueisha manga series by Ire Yonemoto is being billed as a “battle against monster plants begins,” and the first chapter more than lives up to that description. The first chapter’s intense start and shocking end will make you want more, so here is when you can expect new chapters to be released in 2023.

Full Wild Strawberry Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

You can read Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

Related: KAIJU NO.8 Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Chapter Date 1 July 13, 2023 2 July 20, 2023 3 July 27, 2023 4 August 3, 2023 5 August 10, 2023 6 August 17, 2023 7 August 24, 2023 8 August 31, 2023 9 September 7, 2023 10 September 14, 2023 11 September 21, 2023 12 September 28, 2023 13 October 5, 2023 14 October 12, 2023 15 October 19, 2023 16 October 26, 2023 17 November 2, 2023 18 November 9, 2023 19 November 16, 2023 20 November 23, 2023 21 November 30, 2023 22 December 7, 2023 23 December 14, 2023 24 December 21, 2023 25 December 28, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release the new Wild Strawberry chapters on Thursday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023