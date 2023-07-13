Wild Strawberry Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Wild Strawberry manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The new Shueisha manga series by Ire Yonemoto is being billed as a “battle against monster plants begins,” and the first chapter more than lives up to that description. The first chapter’s intense start and shocking end will make you want more, so here is when you can expect new chapters to be released in 2023.
Full Wild Strawberry Manga Release Date Schedule 2023
You can read Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.
Related: KAIJU NO.8 Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters
|Chapter
|Date
|1
|July 13, 2023
|2
|July 20, 2023
|3
|July 27, 2023
|4
|August 3, 2023
|5
|August 10, 2023
|6
|August 17, 2023
|7
|August 24, 2023
|8
|August 31, 2023
|9
|September 7, 2023
|10
|September 14, 2023
|11
|September 21, 2023
|12
|September 28, 2023
|13
|October 5, 2023
|14
|October 12, 2023
|15
|October 19, 2023
|16
|October 26, 2023
|17
|November 2, 2023
|18
|November 9, 2023
|19
|November 16, 2023
|20
|November 23, 2023
|21
|November 30, 2023
|22
|December 7, 2023
|23
|December 14, 2023
|24
|December 21, 2023
|25
|December 28, 2023
You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release the new Wild Strawberry chapters on Thursday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023