Wild Strawberry Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for the Wild Strawberry manga series in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

July 13th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Ire Yonemoto

Are you looking for a Wild Strawberry manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The new Shueisha manga series by Ire Yonemoto is being billed as a “battle against monster plants begins,” and the first chapter more than lives up to that description. The first chapter’s intense start and shocking end will make you want more, so here is when you can expect new chapters to be released in 2023.

Full Wild Strawberry Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

You can read Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

Related: KAIJU NO.8 Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

ChapterDate
1July 13, 2023
2July 20, 2023
3July 27, 2023
4August 3, 2023
5August 10, 2023
6August 17, 2023
7August 24, 2023
8August 31, 2023
9September 7, 2023
10September 14, 2023
11September 21, 2023
12September 28, 2023
13October 5, 2023
14October 12, 2023
15October 19, 2023
16October 26, 2023
17November 2, 2023
18November 9, 2023
19November 16, 2023
20November 23, 2023
21November 30, 2023
22December 7, 2023
23December 14, 2023
24December 21, 2023
25December 28, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release the new Wild Strawberry chapters on Thursday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :