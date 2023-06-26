Image: Yuto Suzuki

Are you looking for Sakamoto Days Chapter 125 spoilers, release timeline, and recap after finishing Chapter 124? What does this assassin want with Hyo, and will he survive? To answer questions like these that were posed in the last chapter, we will share the spoilers and raw scans for Sakamoto Days Chapter 125 as soon as they become available, so you don’t have to wait until the official release later in the week.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 124 Recap

We learn that the unknown assassin is named Kumanomi. In addition, we learn that she’s merciless toward anyone who hurts her friends, she’s an enemy of Mr. Kashima, and she wears an electromagnet on her hand that she can turn on or off at will. What is remarkable about her character and the fact she wields a magnet is her way of thinking about people as negatives and positives. This chapter saw the start of the fight between Kumanomi and Hyo, but we must wait until next week to see its conclusion.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 125 Release Timeline

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 125 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 3, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 2

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 2

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 2

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 2

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 2

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 2

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 2

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 2

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 2

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 2

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 3

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 3

Sakamoto Days Chapter 125 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 125 of Sakamoto Days. However, based on previous spoiler releases, we expect spoilers for Chapter 125 to be released midweek, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they drop!

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 125?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamot

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023