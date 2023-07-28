Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yuto Suzuki

Are you eagerly awaiting the release of Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 after finishing Chapter 128? If so, you might be tempted to search for spoilers or a recap of the next chapter, but you can end your search here because we have you covered! Chapter 128 brings us back to Sakamoto and crew as they search for Slur. It also hints that another character could be kidnapped. Keep reading to learn all the crucial details about Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 to learn more!

Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 Spoilers

No Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, leaks for Shueisha manga usually come out mid-week, so we expect them to be available starting July 29. Check back soon because I will update this guide once they are released!

Sakamoto Days Chapter 128 Recap

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 128, “Days 128 Convergence,” it is sadly confirmed that Hyo is, in fact, dead when Master Nagumo is given a message from JAA Headquarters that confirms he was killed by slur member, Kumanomi, and his body is being recovered. Then, we return to Sakamoto and crew as they chase Slur to their secret warehouse. It is also mentioned that Heisuke is on his way to meet them. As they are tracking Slur, we overhear a conversation between Kashima and Slur where Slur tells them that once they take down the JAA, he won’t interfere and let assassins become part of everyday life. Then, in a surprise moment, the chapter ends when Rion Akao shows up.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 Predictions

Sakamoto Days is getting a cover and color spread for Chapter 129. Seeing our favorite Sakamoto Days characters in full color is exciting. I’m also very intrigued as a manga that gets a cover and color spreads has an exciting announcement to go with it. Hopefully, that means it will finally be an anime announcement. Without that out of the way, I think that Kumanomi kidnapped Heisuke and texted Shin since he mentioned that he doesn’t usually use emoticons and is joining them injured instead of asking for help, which is a bit strange.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 Release Timeline

Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 Click Here When the Chapter Drops

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 30

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 30

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 30

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 30

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 30

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 30

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 30

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 30

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 30

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 30

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, July 31

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 31

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 129?

You can read Sakamoto Days Chapter 129 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before the three latest chapters. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days

- This article was updated on July 28th, 2023