Spy x Family Chapter 85 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 84 Spoilers

July 9th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The thrilling mole hunt continues in Spy x Family. Winston Wheeler is a key asset and he’s quickly slipping away, with Loid and Fiona in hot pursuit. Loid may be injured from his fight with Yuri but is far from out of the mission, while Fiona closes in on the target. But one thing the readers should quickly realize about Wheeler is that he’s quite formidable, and knew betraying WISE would need a lot of guts and skill. Find out how the mole hunt goes with the release of Spy x Family Chapter 85!

Spy x Family Chapter 85 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Chapter 85 will release on Sunday, July 23, 2023. It will be available to international readers at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus for free!

With matters like tracking down a key asset that could crush Operation Strix, you’ll want to know all the current intel on when you can expect the chapter in your region. Here’s our time zone guide which you can consult while you wait for the release of Spy x Family Chapter 85!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Winston proves as deadly as he is elusive.

RECAP: Spy x Family Chapter 84 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 85

Loid has been injured, but not critically. Fiona, aka agent “Nightfall” has made contact with Wheeler. She begins attempting his extraction, even having a member of her team bind his hands, but Wheeler escapes her clutches into the sewers where Loid awaits, disguised as Yuri.

It’s here that Wheeler quickly finds Yuri, his intuition correctly telling him he’s in disguise, and attacks him. Fiona witnesses the attack when she catches up, and as Wheeler starts ripping Loid’s mask off, Fiona’s emotions take hold, stamping her foot down as the love of her life is at the mercy of the mole.

This chapter has been a great exciting development in the latest Spy x Family arc that’ll keep fans happy until the release of Chapter 85. I am glad to see Fiona feature more prominently, and this could be her victory if she can subdue Winston. It’ll be a tough task, as he’s proven a deft agent in his own right, but my money’s on Fiona.

