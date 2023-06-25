Spy x Family Chapter 84 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 83 Spoilers

Image: Wit Studio and Cloverworks / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The current arc, featuring a turncoat Westalian mole threatening to put Operation Strix in jeopardy, is all anybody can talk about for Spy x Family. It’s a thrilling new development that’s broken up the silliness for some truly intense confrontations. Loid and his WISE colleagues must stop Winston Wheeler from extracting key intel in this arc. Learn when you can catch the Spy x Family Chapter 84 release date and see what happens next!

Spy x Family Chapter 84 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Chapter 84 will release on Sunday, July 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to read at the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or for free on Manga Plus!

Spy x Family Chapter 84

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For international readers seeking the latest leaks on when they can catch this chapter, we’ve got you covered with this time zone guide, no moles necessary:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, it seems Wheeler is cornered, and Loid just might get out of this mission alive.

RECAP: Spy x Family Chapter 83 Recap and What to Expect in Chapter 84

What a chapter this has been. Loid gets into a close confrontation with Yuri, in disguise as him no less. Yuri’s close-quarters combat prowess is in full force at this moment, and despite Loid inflicting some crushing blows on the SSS officer, the lad just kept getting up. However, Loid eventually disarms his opponent, not once considering killing him due to what it would do to Yor if she found out her brother was dead.

Meanwhile, Wheeler notices something might have gone wrong and tries to make a break for it. With WISE gaining the upper hand in these moments, Fiona Frost (apparently in disguise) spots the mole and moves in for the capture.

People are excited by the developments for Fiona as she corners the asset. Will they capture Wheeler and potentially turn him, or is he too far gone as a double agent to be considered useful? Will Yuri catch onto who Loid is, or spot any of the wounds he inflicted, and will he be able to look upon Yor the same way, knowing he failed at his job? There’s plenty to look forward to in the release of Spy x Family Chapter 84!

- This article was updated on June 25th, 2023