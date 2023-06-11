Spy x Family Chapter 83 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 82 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Twilight is brushing extra-close with danger in the latest chapter of Spy x Family. In a mission to extract a valuable mole, the master of disguise finds himself donning many hats to shake his enemies off his tail. But readers might get increasingly nervous, wondering if it’ll be enough this time. Read on for the Spy x Family Chapter 83 release date!

Spy x Family Chapter 83 Release Date and Time

Spy x Family Chapter 83 will release on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET to read on the Viz Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

For international readers hoping to catch the chapter as it drops, we’ve got you covered with the latest intel on when the chapter releases in your time zone:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we’ll see whether Loid can evade Yuri in possibly their closest confrontation yet!

Spy x Family Chapter 82 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 83

As suspected, it was indeed Loid in disguise as Wheeler meeting with his handlers in Spy x Family Chapter 82. However, he unknowingly gave his position away after revealing a detail of his attire meant to be a signal, that turned out to be info planted by SSS counterintelligence, that in turn rooted out a WISE mole.

This results in Loid giving chase, forced to retreat hoping he bought enough time for Wheeler’s extraction. Loid disguises himself as Yuri and tries to escape. However, Yuri winds up hot on his tail, and in the closing moments of the chapter, with their pistols drawn upon each other.

What happens next is anybody’s guess. It seems unlikely that Yuri will find out the truth of who Twilight is, and that he’s married to his sister. But this is easily the most exciting new chapter since the Red Circus arc, and we’re here for it, going forward!

