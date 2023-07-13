Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Ire Yomoto

The first chapter of Shueisha’s newest manga, Wild Strawberry, has been released, and it doesn’t disappoint! In Chapter 1, we see that Jinka, human-eating plants, engulfed Tokyo thirty-six years ago, and a vaccine was created to stop the infection and spread. However, not all residents in Japan can afford the vaccine leading to an ever-increasing spread. This exciting premise leads us to a shocking end with characters Kayano and Kingo. To help you stay updated, we will provide the spoilers and raw scans for Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 as soon as they are released, so you don’t have to wait a whole week for the next chapter.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 1 Recap

Wild Strawberry introduces us to a Tokyo that has been taken over by evolved flowers that can consume humans to become powerful monsters called Jinka. Because of these new monsters, a force called the Flower Funeral Force eradicates Jinka and anyone that attempts to harbor them. Chapter 1 then shows us Kingo and Kayano, who do their best to survive. However, Kayano becomes a Jinka, and Kingo will do anything to get her back and protect her from the Flower Funeral Force. Unfortunately, Kayano blooms, and the Flower Funeral Force is called to the scene. When Kingo arrives, he begs them not to kill his sister, which is when the FFF kills him. At the end of the chapter, we see that Kayano injured all of the FFF troops at the scene but didn’t kill them. She also somehow inhabits Kayano’s body, but the extent of what that means hasn’t been shown yet.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 Spoilers

No Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. Like other Shueisha manga releases, we anticipate spoilers will be available early week, so we expect them to be released by July 18. Please check back frequently, as we will update this guide as soon as they become accessible.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 Release Timeline

The Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Friday, July 21, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Thursday, July 20

9:00 AM MST Thursday, July 20

10:00 AM CST Thursday, July 20

12:00 PM EST Thursday, July 20

1:00 PM AST Thursday, July 20

2:00 PM BRT Thursday, July 20

5:00 PM GMT Thursday, July 20

7:00 PM CEST Thursday, July 20

9:30 PM IST Thursday, July 20

11:00 PM ICT Thursday, July 20

12:00 AM PHT Friday, July 21

1:00 AM JST Friday, July 21

Related: Dandadan Chapter 114 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Where Can You Read Wild Strawberry Chapter 2?

You can read Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023