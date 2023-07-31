Wild Strawberry Chapter 4 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Ire Yomoto

Wild Strawberry Chapter 3 was even more intense than the first, as we learn more about our characters’ mission to save humanity. Thankfully, this Shonen manga won’t take a week-long break like others, so we won’t have to wait too long to see what happens next. Still, as someone who loves horror, I understand the temptation to seek out spoilers and raw scans for Chapter 4, and we will provide them as soon as they become available. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming up in Wild Strawberry Chapter 4.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 4 Spoilers

No Wild Strawberry Chapter 4 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. Like other Shueisha manga releases, we anticipate spoilers will be about four days before the official release, so we expect them to be released by August 7. Please check back frequently, as we will update this guide as soon as they become accessible.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 3 Recap

Wild Strawberry Chapter 3, “So What?,” starts with the unknown scientist regaining consciousness. After that, he and Kingo discuss the implications of Kingo blooming and saving him in the previous chapter. Kingo then tells him he wants to save his sister even if it kills him. During this conversation, they decide to travel to Tokyo Tower, where Mother Jinka is said to be the origin of all other human flowers. It is then we find out that the scientist’s name is Makki. Unfortunately, just as they embark on their mission, a little girl tricks them, and another Jinka attacks them. After Kingo defeats the Jinka, an unknown member of the Flower Funeral Force appears at the end of the chapter, and she appears to be more than just a throwaway character.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 4 Release Timeline

Wild Strawberry

Chapter 4 Click Here Once the Chapter Drops

The Wild Strawberry Chapter 4 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Friday, August 11, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Thursday, August 10

9:00 AM MST Thursday, August 10

10:00 AM CST Thursday, August 10

12:00 PM EST Thursday, August 10

1:00 PM AST Thursday, August 10

2:00 PM BRT Thursday, August 10

5:00 PM GMT Thursday, August 10

7:00 PM CEST Thursday, August 10

9:30 PM IST Thursday, August 10

11:00 PM ICT Thursday, August 10

12:00 AM PHT Friday, August 11

1:00 AM JST Friday, August 11

Related: Dandadan Chapter 117 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Where Can You Read Wild Strawberry Chapter 4?

You can read Wild Strawberry Chapter 4 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023