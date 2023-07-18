Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie and Ken leave their fantasy world and face the challenges of reality in California in this PG-13/12A-rated US comedy. However, parents may question whether this seemingly lighthearted premise is appropriate for their children, despite its association with a popular children’s toy. Here’s the ultimate Barbie (2023) age rating and parents guide that will provide all the information you need to know about the film so you can decide if your kids can watch it.

Is Barbie (2023) Appropriate for Kids?

Before I go into why Barbie (2023) was rated PG-13 and 12A, it is essential to remember that the film explores themes of gender roles and patriarchy through a satirical lens. The two most significant pieces of information come from ratings from the MPAA (US Classification) and BBFC (British Classification). Using both governing bodies to rate films has advantages because the MPAA tends to be more lenient towards violence but stricter on sex and non-sexual nudity (frontal male nudity). In contrast, the BBFC’s concerns are often the opposite. This gives us a good idea of what to expect from the content of a film like Barbie (2023).

Why is Barbie (2023) Rated PG-13?

The Motion Picture Association of America gave Barbie (2023) a PG-13 rating in the United States due to infrequent use of cursing and profanity, infrequent use of mild innuendo, infrequent portrayals of hand-to-hand and weapons violence with no blood or detail. We’ll mainly discuss the portrayals of hand-to-hand combat and weapons violence for this rating. You will see a comic fight that includes scenes of undetailed punches, kicks, headbutts, and the use of improvised weapons. In addition, a car chase occurs within a comic context.

In addition to the US’s PG-13 rating, the British Board of Film Classification has rated Barbie (2023) 12A due to its moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, and implied strong language. Out of these three ratings, the biggest reason for the 12A rating comes from its moderate innuendos, which include the occasional gag about ‘beaching off’ and ‘sugar daddies.’ Brief sexual harassment happens when men catcall a woman and make inappropriate comments about her appearance. In addition, a man slaps a woman’s bottom. However, his behavior is immediately challenged and results in negative consequences. Finally, the implied strong language includes the beeping of the word motherfucker with the unbleeped use of bitch, crap, God, hell, and damn.

I spoke to another Attack of the Fanboy writer who brought their family to a prescreening of Barbie (2023). Based on that information, your young children may not understand this movie’s innuendos, implied content, and satirical humor, making it a lighthearted and fun experience. However, your older children will likely have a better grasp of these elements, so explaining them after watching the movie together may be necessary to ensure they understand its satirical nature and upbeat themes.

