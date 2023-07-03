Image: Alliance, Blumhouse Productions, and Screen Gems

Are you looking for the ultimate Insidious: The Red Door age rating and parents guide to decide if you want your family to see the film? The Lambert family is back after a decade since the events in Insidious: Chapter 2. Unfortunately for them / fortunately for us, they will have to travel back into The Further after the hauntings begin again. The Further is one of the most frightening realms ever created for a horror movie franchise, so it is only natural you want to know what you and your family can expect when watching it.

Insidious: The Red Door Age Rating Guide

The latest installment of the Insidious franchise, “The Red Door,” has received a PG-13 rating from the MPA, similar to the other films in the series. The rating is due to the movie’s violence, terror, scary visuals, strong language, and suggestive content.

Here is the remaining certification ratings for other countries showing Insidious: The Red Door:

Australia: M

M Brazil: 12

12 Canda: 14A (Alberta)

14A (Alberta) Columbia: 15

15 Denmark: 15

15 Finland: K-16

K-16 Germany: 16

16 Ireland: 16

16 Italy: VM14

VM14 Mexico: 16

16 New Zealand: M

M Portugal: M/16

M/16 Singapore: NC16

NC16 Sweden: 15

15 Switzerland: 16

16 United Kingdom: 15

15 United States: PG-13

PG-13 Vietnam: C16

Does Insidious: The Red Door Have Sex and Nudity?

There is no nudity or sexual references in Insidious: The Red Door.

Does Insidious: The Red Door Have Violence and Gore?

Although the movie doesn’t rely on gory violence, some scenes depict bloody handprints and intense fighting that may be unsettling to some viewers.

Does Insidious: The Red Door Have Profanity?

Language in Insidious: The Red Door isn’t constant, but you will hear one “f–k,” plus additional curse words like “hell,” “bitch,” “oh my God,” “goddamn,” and “whore.”

Does Insidious: The Red Door Have Alcohol, Drugs, or Smoking?

Insidious: The Red Door contains no characters using alcohol, drugs, or smoking.

Does Insidious: The Red Door Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

Insidious: The Red Door includes intense and potentially frightening imagery, particularly during Josh and Dalton’s journey to The Further. If you and your family are familiar with the previous Insidious films, you should anticipate similar visuals in The Red Door, like many partially visible figures. Furthermore, the soundtrack incorporates unsettling and intense sounds likely to cause fear and unexpected reactions in those who listen to it.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023