Can You Watch the MLB All-Star Game on MLB.TV?

The excitement of the MLB All-Star week kicks off with an electrifying Home Run Derby match-up between the Mets’ two-time champion and No. 2 seed, Pete Alonso, and the hometown hero of the Seattle Mariners, ranked No. 7 seed, Julio Rodríguez. The week will reach its pinnacle with the official 2023 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show and the highly anticipated MLB All-Star Game, offering a packed schedule of thrilling events and keeping track of the dates and knowing if you can watch the MLB All-Star game on MLB.TV can be overwhelming, but fear not! Our comprehensive and straightforward guide guarantees a seamless and pleasurable experience.

Will the MLB All-Star Game Stream on MLB.TV?

Yes, you can watch the MLB All-Star Game on MLB.TV, BUT you can only do so if you don’t live in an area blacked out due to Fox being offered as a local channel in your market or use an alternative method like a VPN to change your location. This is because Fox owns the right to air the game and the stream provided on MLB.TV service is the one provided by Fox.

In addition, you can stream the MLB All-Star Game if you subscribe to a streaming service like Fubo TV or Hulu which gives you access to your local Fox channel. To ensure eligibility, you must input your zip code into each service’s blackout checker to ensure you can obtain Fox in this manner.

Here is a full listing of MLB All-Star week events and where you can watch them:

Date Event Time Network Monday, July 10 Home Run Derby 8 PM ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Tuesday, July 11 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show 2 PM MLB Network Tuesday, July 11 MLB All-Star Game 8 PM FOX, Fox Deportes

In addition to the options above, there are other ways to access exclusive pre-game content for the 2023 All-Star Red Carpet Show, post-game highlights, and analysis through the MLB Network. Alternatively, you can tune in to live audio-only game coverage on ESPN Radio, easily accessed with an MLB.TV subscription or free on ESPN.com and the ESPN app while on the go. Although it may be disappointing that the MLB All-Star Game cannot be streamed on Paramount Plus, many other viable alternatives exist, so you don’t miss out on any of the baseball festivities!

