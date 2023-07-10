Can You Watch the MLB All-Star Game on Paramount Plus?

Are you able to watch the MLB All-Star Game on Paramount Plus? Here are all the details you need to know so you don't miss out on the exciting action.

The MLB All-Star week starts with a thrilling Home Run Derby match between the Mets’ two-time champion and No. 2 seed, Pete Alonso, and the Seattle Mariners’ hometown favorite and No. 7 seed, Julio Rodríguez. To top it off, the week will culminate in the official 2023 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show and the highly anticipated MLB All-Star Game, providing a jam-packed schedule of events. Keeping track of dates and ways to watch can be overwhelming, so we’ve covered you with a user-friendly guide to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Will the MLB All-Star Game Stream on Paramount Plus?

No, you cannot watch the MLB All-Star Game on Paramount Plus because Fox owns the right to air the game. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is live on FOX at 8 p.m. Eastern. However, you can stream the MLB All-Star Game if you subscribe to a streaming service like Fubo TV or Hulu, that gives you access to the Fox channel. You must input your zip code into each service’s blackout checker to ensure you are eligible.

Here is a full listing of MLB All-Star week events and where you can watch them:

DateEventTimeNetwork
Monday, July 10Home Run Derby8 PMESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Tuesday, July 11MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show2 PMMLB Network
Tuesday, July 11MLB All-Star Game8 PMFOX, Fox Deportes

Aside from the options already mentioned, there are more ways to enjoy exclusive pre-game content, such as the 2023 All-Star Red Carpet Show, post-game highlights, and analysis through the MLB Network. Alternatively, you can listen to live audio-only game coverage on ESPN Radio, which is conveniently accessible for free on ESPN.com and the ESPN app while on the move. Although it may be a letdown that the MLB All-Star Game cannot be streamed on Paramount Plus, there are still numerous other options readily available for you to explore.

