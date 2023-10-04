How to Watch the Deadpool Movies in Order

Image: 20th Century Fox

Trying to figure out the best watch order for the Deadpool movies is easy. It’s trying to fit them into the timeline of X-Men movies that take a lot of head-scratching and internet searching. But with all the chaos of life, who has the time? That’s where we come in.

We’re going to make sense of this timeline come hell or high water so you can get your movie binge on before the official release of Deadpool 3. Let’s dive in!

This watch order is simple:

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Deadpool 3 (2024)

Deadpool is like any origin movie of a superhero character. It lets us know how they’ll be presented and what journey will lead them to their heroic destiny. In this case, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) falls in love, finds out he has cancer, and then ends up with powers while desperately searching for a cure.

This 20th Century Fox blockbuster hit was followed by Deadpool 2. Wade is back with more dark humor and bloody fight scenes. But this time he’s joined by Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić). They’re two random X-Men characters who help Deadpool while trying to get him to do less murder so they can recruit him to their team in good conscience.

Also, mutants have officially joined the MCU chat. Charles Xavier/Professor X (James McAvoy) and Hank McCoy/Beast (Nicholas Hoult) were among many X-Men alum to make cameo appearances in Deadpool 2. James ‘Logan’ Howlett/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will be in Deadpool 3.

Marvel Studios producing this next installation means we’re in for a good time. Deadpool will meet characters from previous X-Men movies, more of the X-Men will meet MCU characters, and eventually, MCU characters will have the misfortune and/or of meeting Deadpool.

Now, it’s time for the hard part. Here’s the best X-Men watch order with the Deadpool movies thrown in as a treat:

X-Men: First Class (takes place in 1962)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (mostly takes place in 1973 with scenes in 2003 and 2023)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (mostly takes place in 1981 with scenes in 1847)

X-Men: Apocalypse (takes place in 1983)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (mostly takes place in 1992 with scenes in 1975)

X-Men (takes place in 2000)

X2: X-Men United/X-Men 2 (takes place in 2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (takes place in 2006)

The Wolverine (mostly takes place in 2013 with post-credit scenes in 2015)

Deadpool (takes place in 2016)

Deadpool 2 (takes place in 2018)

The New Mutants (takes place in 2018)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (takes place in 2023 with flashbacks to 1973)

Logan (takes place in 2029)

Now you know what to binge-watch in preparation for Deadpool 3 hitting theaters on May 3, 2024. It might leave you feeling prepared for the next chapter of mutant hijinks. It could also just confuse you even more about what’s happening. Either way, it’ll be one hell of an experience.

