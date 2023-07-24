Does the Dog Die in Talk to Me?

Image: A24

Are you wondering if the dog dies in Talk to Me? If you are like me, you don’t like to watch horror movies where animals are killed, especially pets like dogs and cats. During the Talk to Me trailer, a dog is shown being let outside before flashing to scenes with the kids partying and conjuring spirits using the hand. However, what happens to the dog and if it gets sucked into the unfortunate events that follow is unclear, making some viewers nervous and unsure if they want to watch Talk to Me in fear of seeing the dog hurt.

What Happens to the Dog in Talk to Me?

Image: A24

No, the dog doesn’t die in Talk to Me so that you can watch the film with an easy heart. While the dog seemingly appears to be in the mix when the kids are conjuring the spirits with the hand, they put the dog outside, where its involvement ends. The dog is also not harmed or put into any danger at any other point in the film.

In addition, there is a scene where one of the characters, Daniel, is possessed by a hyper-sexual ghost who causes him to make out with the dog while strapped to the chair. While the scene itself is gross, you should also know that no one made out with the dog during the scene. This is confirmed during the credits when it is stated, “No dogs were kissed during the making of this film.” This scene is why the dog is put outside, as shown in the trailer below.

However, you should know that there is a scene of a dying kangaroo that might disturb some viewers. The dying kangaroo is seen when Mia drives Riley home, and they come across it in the middle of the road. The kangaroo was already hit by a car and is crying in pain. Riley begs Mia to put it out of its misery, but she cannot bring herself to do it and instead drives away, leaving it on the road. At the same time, this may seem like a cruel scene to watch it does foreshadow an essential part of the movie when Mia has a tough decision to make.

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023