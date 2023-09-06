Does The Nun 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Image: Warner Bros.

The Nun 2 is the latest installment of The Conjuring universe. The timeline may be a bit wonky, but this sequel to The Nun sees Valak (Bonnie Aarons) return to wreak havoc on the deeply unfortunate. There are a few other familiar faces from the first film, too, but while it’s easy to look toward the past, plenty of viewers will have their eyes set on the future. Namely, audiences may wonder if there’s any sort of tease after the credits to suggest where the franchise will go next. It may even suffice some to get an extra scene to fill viewers with dread as they drive home from the theater. Without getting into spoilers, here’s what you need to know.

Yes, The Nun 2 Has a Post-Credits Scene

The Nun 2 comes out in theaters on September 8. If you’re sitting in your seat reading this while the credits scroll on the screen set to spooky music, you should stick around a little while longer. The Nun 2 does contain a brief post-credits scene, and it’s bound to delight fans of The Conjuring franchise. You’ll have to see for yourself what exactly it is.

Hopefully, you enjoy what The Nun 2 has to offer even outside of the post-credits scene. Many people who had the chance to see the film before its theatrical release praised its scares, like Shannon McGrew, who took to Twitter to write, “#TheNun2 is so extra and goes so hard that I’m now instantly obsessed and I will not be talking about anything else for the foreseeable future. Bravo Akela Cooper and Michael Chaves!”

Post-credits scenes are not a sure thing in The Conjuring movies. After all, the first Nun movie didn’t have one. But maybe they’ll become more commonplace after The Nun 2.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023