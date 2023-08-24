Gran Turismo Age Rating and Parents Guide

Image: Sony Pictures Releasing

The Gran Turismo movie draws influence from the game series of the same name, which has consistently been rated “E for Everyone,” including 2022’s Gran Turismo 7. It makes sense given how it’s a racing sim, so players drive around the track where even crashing doesn’t result in anything graphic. But the film is rated PG-13, so a parent’s guide for Gran Turismo is in order to determine if it’s all right to let children see director Neill Blomkamp’s latest.

Is Gran Turismo Appropriate for Kids?

The Motion Picture Association has rated Gran Turismo PG-13 for “intense action and some strong language.” The movie is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, played by Archie Madekwe, who played the Gran Turismo games excessively in his youth and took those skills to the track to become a professional racecar driver. As such, there are numerous sequences on racetracks where cars slam into one another and tire walls. Some vehicles catch fire and a character sustains serious injuries, requiring a trip to the hospital, so that’s much of where the intense action comes from.

There’s some profanity featured throughout the film, such as “f***” and “s***.” There’s also a scene where one character accuses another of watching pornography even though he isn’t. Aside from kissing, there isn’t anything sexual in the film for parents to watch out for. The main thing for people to be aware of is a brief sequence that contains strobe lights, which could be a trigger for individuals with epilepsy.

Gran Turismo may have a PG-13 rating, but it’s probably fine for kids who are slightly younger to watch. Ultimately, it’s an inspiring story of someone finding their purpose in life, overcoming self-doubt, and pursuing their goals to the fullest. As long as parents think their kids can handle some light swearing and cars catching fire, it should be fine.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2023