Haunted Mansion (2023) Parents Guide & Age Rating

The movie Haunted Mansion (2023) tells the story of a single mother who moves into a large mansion with her child only to discover that it is haunted. To help them deal with the supernatural occurrences, they seek assistance from a former paranormal investigator turned tour guide, a priest, a psychic, and a history professor from a college. Although Disney produced the movie, some early reviews say it is scarier than the 2003 live-action version of Haunted Mansion. Knowing what to expect from Haunted Mansion (2023) is essential as a parent. This guide provides an age rating explanation to help you make an informed decision.

Why is Haunted Mansion (2023) Rated PG-13?

Haunted Mansion (2023) is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for some thematic elements and scary action. The movie has a PG-13 rating due to its themes of death and grief, which may be difficult for younger children to comprehend but could also pose a challenge for older kids. It’s recommended that you have a conversation with your children after watching the film to address any questions they may have about these topics. Furthermore, there are multiple sudden frights in the movie, with visual and audio cues that may be too intense for younger viewers.

Here are all ratings for countries showing Haunted Mansion (2023):

Canada: PG (Alberta)

PG (Alberta) Indonesia: 13+

13+ Portugal: M/12

M/12 Singapore: PG13

PG13 South Korea: 12

12 Sweden: 7

7 Switzerland: 8

8 United Kingdom: 12A

12A United States: PG-13

PG-13 Vietnam: C13

Does Haunted Mansion (2023) Have Sex and Nudity?

Haunted Mansion (2023) contains no nudity or sexual references. However, some mild romantic elements in the film are only appropriate for older children and teenagers.

Does Haunted Mansion (2023) Have Violence and Gore?

There are moderate levels of supernatural violence, featuring ghostly apparitions, eerie encounters, and suspenseful moments. While graphic violence is absent, certain scenes may prove too intense for children.

Does Haunted Mansion (2023) Have Profanity?

Haunted Mansion (2023) contains only occasional mild language and no instances of strong profanity. If you are comfortable with your family watching other recent live-action Disney movies, you will also feel comfortable with this film.

Does Haunted Mansion (2023) Have Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking?

None of the main living characters engage in alcohol consumption, drug use, or tobacco smoking. However, scenes depicting ghosts from various periods in New Orleans’ history may show them indulging in these activities.

Does Haunted Mansion (2023) Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

The humor found in Haunted Mansion (2023) tones down the horror, but there are jump scares and scenes that may be too frightening for young children. In addition, practical and visual effects paired with the film’s score can intensify the viewing experience.

