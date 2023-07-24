Will Haunted Mansion (2023) be on Disney Plus?

Image: Disney

The upcoming movie Haunted Mansion (2023), which is based on the beloved Disney ride, has received positive early reviews. You might be curious about whether you can catch this latest flick on Disney Plus or if you’ll have to take your family to the theater to experience the excitement. Here’s all the information you need about Haunted Mansion (2023) on Disney Plus, based on Disney’s past practices.

Will Haunted Mansion (202) Stream on Disney Plus?

Image: Disney

No, Haunted Mansion (2023) will not be on Disney Plus when it releases only in theaters on July 28, 2023. Disney has been releasing movies on Disney+ shortly after their theatrical release in the past few years, especially during the pandemic where some films arrived on the platform after only six weeks. However, Disney has changed its approach for 2023. Their movies will spend more time in theaters and will be available for purchase on digital platforms for around a month before they are released on Disney+.

In addition, Haunted Mansion (2023) will also have a staggered release schedule in international theaters. The movie will be released in the United Kingdom and Ireland on August 11, 2023, and in Australia and New Zealand on August 31, 2023 – a month after its release in the US. Due to this expanded release schedule, it is uncertain when the movie will be available on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

So then, will Haunted Mansion (2023) hit Disney Plus in 2023? Until there is an official announcement, we can only guess that it will hit the streaming platform about 40 to 70 days after it is released based on previous films. For instance, it took 30 days for Encanto, 45 days for Lightyear, 47 days for Doctor Strange, and 62 days for Thor: Love and Thunder 62 to hit Disney Plus after their theatrical runs. Since Haunted Mansion (2023) will be released in theaters until the end of August and billed as a horror comedy film, we suspect it won’t be available to stream on Disney Plus until October, just in time for Halloween!

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023