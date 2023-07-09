Image: Universal Pictures

Here’s how the Insidious: The Red Door post credits scene teases Thread: An Insidious Tale and what you can expect for the future of the Insidious franchise. Insidious: The Red Door closes the door on the Lambert family and their fight against the Lipstick-Faced Demon, but it appears that door isn’t closed on the Insidious franchise itself based on the teaser shown at the end of The Door during the post credits scene.

Is There a Post Credit Scene in Insidious: The Red Door?

Yes, there is a post credit scene in Insidious: The Red Door, and it hints that the Insidious franchise may not be over. This post credit scene teases Thread: An Insidious Tale, which will be the next entry in the Insidious franchise. Overall, the Insidious: The Red Door post credit scene lasts only a few seconds and is easy to miss.

**** Spoilers Warning – Anything Beyond This Will Spoil The Ending for The Red Door ***

In the finale of Insidious: The Red Door, Josh, and Dalton confront the formidable Lipstick-Face Demon. The Demon has Dalton captive in his theater room, but Josh frees him. Together, they make a daring escape through The Red Door. However, the Demon is on their heels and breaking through the door. Josh urges Dalton to flee while he stays behind to hold the Demon off, just like his father did four decades earlier. When all seems lost, Josh notices paint dripping down The Red Door. Dalton is painting over it! As the door is fully covered in black paint, the light above it goes out, indicating that the door has been closed for good… or has it?!

In the post-credits scene, the door’s light turns on, suggesting it’s not entirely shut and may reopen. This is where Thread: An Insidious Tale comes in. The movie follows a married couple, portrayed by Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, who search for a magic spell to go back in time and prevent their daughter’s death. While the storyline may appear more imaginative than frightening, the couple will ultimately confront The Further and endure the outcomes of messing with mysterious powers beyond their command.

