Who is the Lipstick-Face Demon in the Insidious Franchise?

Image: Alliance, Blumhouse Productions, and Screen Gems

In the upcoming movie, Insidious: The Red Door, the Lipstick-Face Demon will be the primary antagonist and his role will be expanded. A decade after their first encounter, the Lamberts will face him again in their quest to free Josh and Dalton from his evil hold. But this isn’t the first time the Lamberts have faced this demonic entity leaving you curious about the Lipstick-Face Demon’s backstory, motivations, and why he features so prominently in the Insidious franchise.

Who is The Man with Fire in His Face in Insidious?

Image: Alliance, Blumhouse Productions, and Screen Gems

The Insidious movie series showcases a dark character referred to by multiple names, including Lipstick-Face Demon, Man With Fire on his Face, Red-Faced Demon, Sixtass, or simply the Demon. This ominous entity is the main antagonist in the first Insidious movie and is a supporting character in Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious: Chapter 3, and Insidious: The Last Key. The Demon resides in The Further, a demonic realm that seeks to cause pain and chaos by taking over human bodies. Joseph Bishara, who portrayed Bathsheba Sherman in The Conjuring, played the character in the film.

The Lipstick-Face Demon Personality

In the Insidious movie series, the Demon never speaks, which adds to its scariness. But Lorraine had a dream where she spoke to it, and it responded with words. When she asked about its identity, it claimed to be a visitor whose goal was to take Dalton. Even now, Lorraine still hears the Demon’s spine-chilling voice. It lives in a theater-like room, where it enjoys playing with marionettes and sharpening its nails.

In the initial film, the Demon is depicted sharpening its nails while enjoying Tiny Tim’s “Tip-Toe Through the Tulips,” which is a peculiar characteristic of its behavior. Notably, a young lad from the Further is also observed dancing to the same tune beforehand in the movie, yet it remains uncertain what importance the song bears for the inhabitants of The Further.

The Lipstick-Face Demon Appearance

The appearance of the Lipstick-Faced Demon is quite imposing, with a tall and muscular build, black skin, and coarse fur on its legs. Its hooves are dark and cloven, and its tail is devilishly long. The Demon’s face is painted red, which stands out against its dark complexion. Its eyes are menacing yellow-gold with black pupils and long spidery claws at the end of its fingers. You can hear a crackling sound when it makes an appearance.

The Lipstick-Face Demon Abilities

He seems to have an exceptional amount of strength compared to other humans, likely due to his inherent demon nature. He holds a more prominent position in the Further, indicating his superiority over weaker beings. Despite his slender frame, he can easily send fully grown individuals flying with a powerful backhand strike. His telekinetic abilities are impressive, as he can blast people away with a roar or trip them from a distance with a simple gesture. When he partially possesses a physical body, he can channel an extraordinary amount of power compared to regular souls in the physical world. He can effortlessly defeat adult men or blast people sitting around it with a mere slam of his conduit’s hand on a table.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023