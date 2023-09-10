How to Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City and Daryl Dixon Online

Image: AMC

Much like the central zombies on the series, The Walking Dead franchise refuses to die. The main show ended after 11 seasons, but many characters have received their own spin-offs. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are stuck with each other through The Walking Dead: Dead City. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has his own spin-off of the same name that you can watch without seeing the original show. The walkers clearly aren’t going anywhere, and you can check both new series out without a cable subscription with AMC.

All of The Walking Dead is Available on AMC+

If you like what AMC offers but don’t have cable, you’re best bet is to sign up for AMC+. It has all of your favorite AMC series available, including The Walking Dead. You can even stay abreast of new developments in the franchise by signing up and even stay ahead of the curve. The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered on the streaming service on June 15, which is notable because the first episode didn’t air on AMC until three days later. The same release schedule held true throughout the first season, and you can watch every episode on AMC+ right now.

Subscribers even get early access with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, albeit not as much. That spin-off debuted on the platform at 12:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, September 10. Anyone without the subscription had to wait until 6:00 p.m. PT that same day to check it out. Depending on how many AMC shows you enjoy watching, you can sign up for the streamer for just $8.99/month, or you can save some money by signing up for a full year for $83.88.

It’s never been easier to stay up-to-date on all things Walking Dead. And as long as AMC+ is around, you can watch every show at your convenience.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023