Is Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Image: Paramount Pictures

Are you curious whether Short Round makes a cameo appearance in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? The trailer for Dial of Destiny suggests that popular characters like Sallah, portrayed by John Rhys-Davies, will return. This news has thrilled fans eagerly anticipating a reunion between Short Round and Dr. Jones, especially since this could be the final installment in the beloved franchise.

Is Ke Huy Quan in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Image: A24

No, Short Round is not in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The film’s director, David Mangold, officially confirmed this answer. This answer will disappoint fans, but after hearing the reason why from mangold, it makes sense why they chose not to bring him back.

Fans were excited about the possibility of a Short Round appearance in Dial of Destiny after Quan’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once put him back in the spotlight. However, most fans weren’t aware that the production for Dial of Destiny was already completed before Quan was awarded Best Supporting Actor.

In addition, at the press junket for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, IGN Middle East had a chance to ask Mangold if there were any plans to bring back Short Round. In response, Mangold told IGN: “If you notice… the only person we follow through the whole way is Indy himself. Joined by Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, I felt like we needed to have a female lead who challenged him. But we looked at all these different things and tried to figure out how they would work. I just didn’t want another adult along for the ride.”

What Happened to Short Round After Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom?

Image: Paramount Pictures

Indy and Short Round traveled to the United States, after which Short Round enrolled in a boarding school. In 1936, Short Round joined the archaeologist on a dive off the coast of Bimini to search for evidence of the legendary Atlantis. When the untrustworthy captain, Belgrade, tried to steal any valuable discoveries, Short Round rescued Indy using a speedboat. Despite his bravery, he had to return to school, where he couldn’t help but feel disappointed that it wasn’t as exciting as his previous adventure.

If you’re interested in finding more of Short Round’s appearances, you can take a look at the following additional content:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom junior novel

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom novel

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom comic

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: A Tale of High Adventure

The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones – “Trail of the Golden Guns”

All the works listed above are considered canon to the Indiana Jones Franchise and offer a unique look into the life of Short Round, whom we may never see as an adult.

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023