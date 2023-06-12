Is There a Post Credit Scene in The Flash?

Image: DC Entertainment

Are you wondering if there is a post credit scene in The Flash and an explanation if there is one? Thus far, the DCU has featured nine different post-credit scenes in its live-action films. Furthermore, The Flash is being utilized to revamp the DCU and establish James Gunn’s vision for the franchise. As such, a post-credit scene could prove to be crucial in providing a sneak peek into what we can anticipate.

Does The Flash Have a Post Credit Scene?

Yes, there is a post credit scene in The Flash, so stick around until after the credits roll to see it. In this scene, the Flash lands in an alternate universe and we witness two important events that will impact the DC Universe going forward. Please note that the information from this point on may contain spoilers, so proceed with caution if you choose to read on.

In this scene, we witness the Flash of this universe exiting a bar alongside a visibly intoxicated Aquaman, portrayed by Jason Momoa. As Aquaman stumbles and falls into a puddle, he urges Barry Allen to depart because they arrived at his “residence.” This amusing moment also confirms that Momoa will continue to portray Aquaman despite Gunn’s replacement of actors in prominent roles.

Related: Who Plays Batman in The Flash? Every Batman Actor to Appear

However, this is the most exciting aspect of the post credit scene. This is instead when we see the return of a different actor to the Batman role. In it, we see Ezra Miller’s Flash approach Bruce Wayne from behind, but when he turns around, it’s George Clooney, not Michael Keaton. However, don’t get to excited if you are a Clooney fan because this quick scene is supposed all we will see of Clooney as Batman per a tweet from Gunn:

Is it true you're casting George Clooney as the new main DCU Batman? — edward king (@xdroid2022) February 11, 2023

Who do you think, or would like to see, take over as the DCU’s newest Bruce Wayne / Batman?

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023