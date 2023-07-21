Love Island USA Release Date Schedule (Season 5): When to Expect New Episodes

Love Island USA is a reality TV show that airs almost daily during its latest season. This allows us to see what each Islander is up to daily while they stay on the island. However, keeping up with the show can be challenging with many episodes. To help you stay on top of things, we’ve created the ultimate Love Island USA release date schedule for Season 5 so you know when to expect new episodes, which will ensure you don’t miss any exciting drama or fan voting with this season’s couples.
Love Island USA Season 5 Release Schedule
New episodes of Love Island USA will be added to Peacock from Thursday to Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT. While there hasn’t been an official announcement about how many episodes there will be in Season 5, we can make speculations based on the first season airing on Peacock, Season 4, which had 38 episodes over five weeks.
It’s worth noting that the season premiere aired on July 18th, which was a Tuesday. This means that for the first week, new episodes will be released every day until July 25th, also a Tuesday. After that, there won’t be an episode on Wednesday, July 26th, but the show will resume its regular release schedule from Thursday to Tuesday until the season finale.
|Episode
|Weekday
|Date
|Day(s)
|1
|Tuesday
|July 18, 2023
|Day 1
|2
|Wednesday
|July 19, 2023
|Days 1-2
|3
|Thursday
|July 20, 2023
|Days 2-3
|4
|Friday
|July 21, 2023
|TBA
|5
|Saturday
|July 22, 2023
|TBA
|6
|Sunday
|July 23, 2023
|TBA
|7
|Monday
|July 24, 2023
|TBA
|8
|Tuesday
|July 25, 2023
|TBA
|9
|Thursday
|July 27, 2023
|TBA
|10
|Friday
|July 28, 2023
|TBA
|11
|Saturday
|July 29, 2023
|TBA
|12
|Sunday
|July 30, 2023
|TBA
|13
|Monday
|July 31, 2023
|TBA
|14
|Tuesday
|August 1, 2023
|TBA
|15
|Thursday
|August 3, 2023
|TBA
|16
|Friday
|August 4, 2023
|TBA
|17
|Saturday
|August 5, 2023
|TBA
|18
|Sunday
|August 6, 2023
|TBA
|19
|Monday
|August 7, 2023
|TBA
|20
|Tuesday
|August 8, 2023
|TBA
|21
|Thursday
|August 10, 2023
|TBA
|22
|Friday
|August 11, 2023
|TBA
|23
|Saturday
|August 12, 2023
|TBA
|24
|Sunday
|August 13, 2023
|TBA
|25
|Monday
|August 14, 2023
|TBA
|26
|Tuesday
|August 15, 2023
|TBA
|27
|Thursday
|August 17, 2023
|TBA
|28
|Friday
|August 18, 2023
|TBA
|29
|Saturday
|August 19, 2023
|TBA
|30
|Sunday
|August 20, 2023
|TBA
|31
|Monday
|August 21, 2023
|TBA
|32
|Tuesday
|August 22, 2023
|TBA
|33
|Thursday
|August 24, 2023
|TBA
|34
|Friday
|August 25, 2023
|TBA
|35
|Saturday
|August 26, 2023
|TBA
|36
|Sunday
|August 27, 2023
|TBA
|37
|Monday
|August 28, 2023
|TBA
|38
|Tuesday
|August 29, 2023
|TBA
In addition, episodes released on Saturdays were known as Unseen Bits, which show clips from the previous week that weren’t aired during the main episodes. It is yet to be seen if this trend will follow in Season 5, but we will update this story once we know more!
What is Love Island USA About?
Set in Fiji, Love Island USA Season 5 will feature a new group of sexy singles searching for love. During their stay in the tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand-new challenges and crazy twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise, and drama will ensue as new bombshells arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide whether to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home, who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.
Here is the official trailer for Love Island USA Season 5:
Where Can You Watch Love Island USA?
You can watch Love Island USA exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. Not sure if Love Island USA or the Peacock streaming service is for you? Luckily, there is a 7-day free trial, and then after that, Peacock has a Premium subscription for $5.99 a month or Premium Plus, which features no ads, for $11.99 a month.
- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023