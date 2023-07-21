Love Island USA Release Date Schedule (Season 5): When to Expect New Episodes

Image: Peacock

Love Island USA is a reality TV show that airs almost daily during its latest season. This allows us to see what each Islander is up to daily while they stay on the island. However, keeping up with the show can be challenging with many episodes. To help you stay on top of things, we’ve created the ultimate Love Island USA release date schedule for Season 5 so you know when to expect new episodes, which will ensure you don’t miss any exciting drama or fan voting with this season’s couples.

Love Island USA Season 5 Release Schedule

New episodes of Love Island USA will be added to Peacock from Thursday to Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT. While there hasn’t been an official announcement about how many episodes there will be in Season 5, we can make speculations based on the first season airing on Peacock, Season 4, which had 38 episodes over five weeks.

It’s worth noting that the season premiere aired on July 18th, which was a Tuesday. This means that for the first week, new episodes will be released every day until July 25th, also a Tuesday. After that, there won’t be an episode on Wednesday, July 26th, but the show will resume its regular release schedule from Thursday to Tuesday until the season finale.

Episode Weekday Date Day(s) 1 Tuesday July 18, 2023 Day 1 2 Wednesday July 19, 2023 Days 1-2 3 Thursday July 20, 2023 Days 2-3 4 Friday July 21, 2023 TBA 5 Saturday July 22, 2023 TBA 6 Sunday July 23, 2023 TBA 7 Monday July 24, 2023 TBA 8 Tuesday July 25, 2023 TBA 9 Thursday July 27, 2023 TBA 10 Friday July 28, 2023 TBA 11 Saturday July 29, 2023 TBA 12 Sunday July 30, 2023 TBA 13 Monday July 31, 2023 TBA 14 Tuesday August 1, 2023 TBA 15 Thursday August 3, 2023 TBA 16 Friday August 4, 2023 TBA 17 Saturday August 5, 2023 TBA 18 Sunday August 6, 2023 TBA 19 Monday August 7, 2023 TBA 20 Tuesday August 8, 2023 TBA 21 Thursday August 10, 2023 TBA 22 Friday August 11, 2023 TBA 23 Saturday August 12, 2023 TBA 24 Sunday August 13, 2023 TBA 25 Monday August 14, 2023 TBA 26 Tuesday August 15, 2023 TBA 27 Thursday August 17, 2023 TBA 28 Friday August 18, 2023 TBA 29 Saturday August 19, 2023 TBA 30 Sunday August 20, 2023 TBA 31 Monday August 21, 2023 TBA 32 Tuesday August 22, 2023 TBA 33 Thursday August 24, 2023 TBA 34 Friday August 25, 2023 TBA 35 Saturday August 26, 2023 TBA 36 Sunday August 27, 2023 TBA 37 Monday August 28, 2023 TBA 38 Tuesday August 29, 2023 TBA

In addition, episodes released on Saturdays were known as Unseen Bits, which show clips from the previous week that weren’t aired during the main episodes. It is yet to be seen if this trend will follow in Season 5, but we will update this story once we know more!

What is Love Island USA About?

Set in Fiji, Love Island USA Season 5 will feature a new group of sexy singles searching for love. During their stay in the tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand-new challenges and crazy twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise, and drama will ensue as new bombshells arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide whether to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home, who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Where Can You Watch Love Island USA?

You can watch Love Island USA exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. Not sure if Love Island USA or the Peacock streaming service is for you? Luckily, there is a 7-day free trial, and then after that, Peacock has a Premium subscription for $5.99 a month or Premium Plus, which features no ads, for $11.99 a month.

