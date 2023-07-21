Love Island USA Release Date Schedule (Season 5): When to Expect New Episodes

Here's the Love Island USA Season 5 schedule so you know when to expect new episodes!

July 21st, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Peacock

Love Island USA is a reality TV show that airs almost daily during its latest season. This allows us to see what each Islander is up to daily while they stay on the island. However, keeping up with the show can be challenging with many episodes. To help you stay on top of things, we’ve created the ultimate Love Island USA release date schedule for Season 5 so you know when to expect new episodes, which will ensure you don’t miss any exciting drama or fan voting with this season’s couples.

Love Island USA Season 5 Release Schedule

Love-Island-USA
Image: Peacock

New episodes of Love Island USA will be added to Peacock from Thursday to Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT. While there hasn’t been an official announcement about how many episodes there will be in Season 5, we can make speculations based on the first season airing on Peacock, Season 4, which had 38 episodes over five weeks.

It’s worth noting that the season premiere aired on July 18th, which was a Tuesday. This means that for the first week, new episodes will be released every day until July 25th, also a Tuesday. After that, there won’t be an episode on Wednesday, July 26th, but the show will resume its regular release schedule from Thursday to Tuesday until the season finale.

EpisodeWeekdayDateDay(s)
1TuesdayJuly 18, 2023 Day 1
2WednesdayJuly 19, 2023 Days 1-2
3ThursdayJuly 20, 2023 Days 2-3
4FridayJuly 21, 2023 TBA
5SaturdayJuly 22, 2023 TBA
6SundayJuly 23, 2023 TBA
7MondayJuly 24, 2023 TBA
8TuesdayJuly 25, 2023 TBA
9ThursdayJuly 27, 2023 TBA
10FridayJuly 28, 2023 TBA
11SaturdayJuly 29, 2023 TBA
12SundayJuly 30, 2023 TBA
13MondayJuly 31, 2023 TBA
14TuesdayAugust 1, 2023 TBA
15ThursdayAugust 3, 2023 TBA
16FridayAugust 4, 2023 TBA
17SaturdayAugust 5, 2023 TBA
18SundayAugust 6, 2023 TBA
19MondayAugust 7, 2023 TBA
20TuesdayAugust 8, 2023 TBA
21ThursdayAugust 10, 2023 TBA
22FridayAugust 11, 2023 TBA
23SaturdayAugust 12, 2023 TBA
24SundayAugust 13, 2023 TBA
25MondayAugust 14, 2023 TBA
26TuesdayAugust 15, 2023 TBA
27ThursdayAugust 17, 2023 TBA
28FridayAugust 18, 2023 TBA
29SaturdayAugust 19, 2023 TBA
30SundayAugust 20, 2023 TBA
31MondayAugust 21, 2023 TBA
32TuesdayAugust 22, 2023 TBA
33ThursdayAugust 24, 2023 TBA
34FridayAugust 25, 2023 TBA
35SaturdayAugust 26, 2023 TBA
36SundayAugust 27, 2023 TBA
37MondayAugust 28, 2023 TBA
38TuesdayAugust 29, 2023 TBA

In addition, episodes released on Saturdays were known as Unseen Bits, which show clips from the previous week that weren’t aired during the main episodes. It is yet to be seen if this trend will follow in Season 5, but we will update this story once we know more!

What is Love Island USA About?

Set in Fiji, Love Island USA Season 5 will feature a new group of sexy singles searching for love. During their stay in the tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand-new challenges and crazy twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise, and drama will ensue as new bombshells arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide whether to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home, who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Here is the official trailer for Love Island USA Season 5:

Where Can You Watch Love Island USA?

You can watch Love Island USA exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. Not sure if Love Island USA or the Peacock streaming service is for you? Luckily, there is a 7-day free trial, and then after that, Peacock has a Premium subscription for $5.99 a month or Premium Plus, which features no ads, for $11.99 a month.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023

