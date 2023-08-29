Shang-Chi 2 | Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

Shang-Chi was a solid hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, providing that particular blend of MCU humor and the spectacular, original fight choreography you’d expect when depicting its foremost martial artist. Portrayed wonderfully by the charismatic Simu Liu, Shang-Chi captivated audiences and kept fans excited for what’s next to come for the character in his bright future as an MCU star. Read on for our coverage on Shang-Chi 2, its Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We know!

Shang-Chi 2 Release Date

’Shang Chi 2’ will release after ’Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ according to Simu Liu. pic.twitter.com/6TNlJO7y6I — ScreenTime (@screentime) July 7, 2023

Marvel Studios has yet to release a firm release date, and given the current state of strikes and cancellations, some are starting to think Shang-Chi 2 might hit the cutting room floor before it hits theaters. But don’t give up hope just yet! It’s just been moved from Phase 5 to Phase 6 of the MCU movie release schedule, so sometime around 2026 or 2027.

Don’t believe me? Just ask Shang-Chi star Simu Liu who told a fan that the sequel is set to drop following Avengers: Kang Dynasty. But even Shang-Chi himself cautioned fans to take the news with a grain of salt since the date “keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond [his] control.”

In the meantime, Shang-Chi is still tied to Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a post-Endgame universe. The MCU is constantly expanding by connecting characters and tying different storylines. Who knows? Perhaps Shang-Chi might make an appearance in the Daredevil reboot. There’s a lot of time between now and Shang-Chi 2 waiting to be filled with all types of surprises.

Shang-Chi 2 Cast

Simu Liu will certainly reprise the role, as he seems to be born to portray the character, both in a theatrically trained sense and as a stuntman. Awkwafina will also return as Katy, his bewildered, but consistently resourceful best friend. Whatever dangers they encounter, they’ll be equipped either with the skills, cunning, or lyrics to Hotel California to survive.

Everything else we know about Shang-Chi 2

While this hasn’t been officially unveiled, the title that’s circulating in the rumor mill is Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, but it is essentially confirmed the movie will retain the director from the first film, Destin Daniel Cretton. What’s also noteworthy about this director is that he was tapped to be the director of the next Avengers film, The Kang Dynasty. Given Kang the Conqueror’s penchant for time travel, perhaps this will link into the Wreckage of Time title?

This concludes our coverage for Shang-Chi 2, its Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We know! We’re extremely excited for the future of the MCU, with great news for all sorts of fans, not the least of which being the long-demanded new slate of Disney+ content. For more news like this, keep an eye on our entertainment column!

- This article was updated on August 29th, 2023