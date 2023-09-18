How to Watch the Star Trek Movies in Order

Image: Paramount

Watching the Star Trek movies in order isn’t like watching episodes of The Original Series. You can watch the show in order of production or release. While the infamous episode of “The Cage”, for example, was made in 1965, it wasn’t fully released until almost 20 years after the original went off the air. Fans can either watch it first (based on production order) or they can watch it last (based on release order).

The movies, on the other hand, were released in chronological order. There’s no suspense in figuring out what comes first or next to hinder your enjoyment of the story. In case you’re still wondering, though, here’s an official guide:

Watch Order of Star Trek Movies

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek: Into Darkness

Star Trek: Beyond

How to Watch Star Trek Movies

Let’s say you’re in the mood for sci-fi hijinks. You want to see the Enterprise crew of The Original Series struggle through operatic space drama while wearing Starfleet pajamas uniforms. Or maybe you want to watch the old crew of The Next Generation get caught up in some of the best Star Trek battles of the franchise.

Whatever your fancy, the best way to watch Star Trek movies is by setting up a subscription through Paramount Plus. This gives long-time and new Trekkies alike the chance to watch all their favorites (and not so favorites as well). Unlike the shows, there’s no free access to the movies on Pluto TV. There are, however, options to access Paramount Plus directly through its own app or through Amazon Prime.

I highly recommend watching the Star Trek movies in chronological order. Less they cease to make sense – or even less sense, depending on what movie you’re watching. You’re in for a good time either way. So, kick up your feet, hit play, and get ready watch the best ‘ship under attack’ acting you’ve ever seen.

