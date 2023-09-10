The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Release Date Schedule (2023): When to Expect New Episodes

Image: AMC

The Walking Dead may have ended, but it’s living on in unique ways. The latest addition to the show’s canon comes in the form of the Daryl Dixon spin-off starring Norman Reedus. The fan-favorite character is away from his main group, taking up residence in France for the new show. But why is he there, and what does he want? And could more information come to light, seeing as how France is the origin of the zombie virus in this show’s universe? Don’t miss a second of the zombie action with this guide on staying up-to-date with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – When Do New Episodes Release?

Image: AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will comprise of six episodes, released weekly. They’ll air on AMC+ originally before debuting on AMC later that same day. And here’s what to know for your calendar.

Episode 1 – “L’ame Perdue” on Sunday, September 10

Episode 2 – “Alouette” on Sunday, September 17

Episode 3 – “Paris Sera Toujours Paris” on Sunday, September 24

Episode 4 – “La Dame de Fer” on Sunday, October 1

Episode 5 – “Deux Amours” on Sunday, October 8

Episode 6 – “Coming Home” on Sunday, October 15

How Long Are The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episodes?

Image: AMC

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has an allocated runtime on AMC for 90 minutes. Keep in mind, that’s with commercials, so if you’re watching it sans ads on AMC+, it’ll probably be closer to 60 minutes. As of right now, there’s no word on whether the remaining episodes will follow suit. They could fall closer to the 90-minute mark, or it’s possible they’ll run closer to how The Walking Dead did when they were 60 minutes with ads but closer to 42 minutes without. Either way, this isn’t a sitcom, so make sure to carve out plenty of time to watch each and every installment.

What Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon About?

Image: AMC

Following in the footsteps of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon takes a beloved character from the original series and puts him in a new setting. This time it’s France, far away from his found family. He needs to find a way back home while consistently getting sidetracked by new people and dangerous walkers. While he’s doing that, he also needs to piece together how he got to France in the first place. In addition to following a new chapter for everyone’s favorite gruff motorcyclist, the show may even provide some greater context into the mythos of The Walking Dead as a whole. The zombie virus originated in France, so there’s a chance audiences may learn more about the walkers.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023