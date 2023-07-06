What Couples Are On 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort?

Image: TLC

The upcoming TLC show, 90 Day: The Last Resort, has just released its teaser trailer, revealing that five couples in troubled relationships will participate in a couples retreat to try and overcome their issues. They will receive guidance from a team of experts who will help them tackle problems related to trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. At the end of their stay, each couple must make a tough decision – either to stay together or separate. This is an exciting addition to the 90 Day franchise, and I’m sure you are wondering which couples will be featured on the show. Here’s what we know so far.

Who are the 90 Day Couples on The Last Resort?

Image: TLC

Unfortunately, TLC has not yet revealed the names of the 90 Day cast members who will appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort. The show is scheduled to debut in mid-August, and we hope to receive this information later in the month. Please check back for updates, as we will keep you informed once TLC shares more information about this exciting new series.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14th at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can stream all 90 Day Fiance shows, including 90 Day: The Last Resort, on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Discovery+ costs $4.99 monthly for the basic plan or $7.99 monthly for the ad-free plan after the 7-day free trial.

The Last Resort is a program designed to assist couples experiencing relationship challenges. The retreat allows participants to address trust issues, sexual difficulties, feelings of jealousy, anger, and intimacy concerns. The retreat is facilitated by a team of experienced professionals who provide group therapies, couples’ sessions, past life regressions, and various activities on and off the resort. At the program’s conclusion, each couple will decide whether to continue their relationship or go their separate ways.

A weekly podcast called “90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions” will be launched alongside the series. The podcast will be hosted by Sukanya Krishnan and will feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast, all of whom also appear in the series. The experts will delve into relationship issues and examine important moments from each episode. Furthermore, listeners will have the opportunity to ask questions about specific therapy topics, such as infidelity, maintaining secrets, and ways to enhance sexual performance.

The popular reality TV show, 90 Day Fiancé, debuted in 2014 and has since produced nine seasons. Additionally, TLC has introduced many spinoffs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. As of now, viewers can tune in to watch the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023