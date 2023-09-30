What happened to Morgan in The Walking Dead?

Image: Richard Foreman, Jr/AMC

The Walking Dead has spawned numerous beloved characters over the years, from Michonne (Danai Gurira) to Daryl (Norman Reedus). But one of the most engaging characters to pop up periodically has to be Morgan Jones, portrayed by Lennie James. He’s one of the original characters as Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) meets him and his son, Duane, shortly after getting out of the hospital in the pilot. These two are the ones who explain to Rick that a zombie apocalypse broke out while he was unconscious. Rick owes a debt to Morgan, and while he sets out for Atlanta, Morgan decides to stay behind. They make an agreement to meet up, and viewers see how much Morgan means to Rick when he continually tries to contact him. It wouldn’t be the last time audiences see Morgan, as he becomes somewhat of a recurring character throughout the series, developing a strong sense of characterization.

Morgan from The Walking Dead Might Still Be Alive

Morgan appears again in The Walking Dead in Season 3, but he’s worse for wear. After a misunderstanding, he reveals how he was unable to kill the zombie version of his wife, who ended up killing Duane. His mental state isn’t in a good place, but Rick still offers him a place within their troupe. Morgan declines, insisting that death is inevitable. He shows up again in Season 5 on the railroad tracks to Terminus, and then from Seasons 6 through 8, he’s a main cast member.

He also crosses over into Fear the Walking Dead as a primary character from Seasons 4 through 8. The last time anyone saw him was in Season 8 where he meets Grace (Karen David). The two are truly in love, showing how far he’s come from The Walking Dead Season 3. It’s nice for a character who’s gone through so much to finally get a happy ending. Those are few and far between in the zombie apocalypse, and there are certainly plenty of story opportunities and spinoffs coming down the line for him to come back.

Fans would welcome a Morgan spinoff with open arms. But maybe, just this once, it’s better if he’s allowed to finally rest.

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2023