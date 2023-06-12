What’s the Password to the Invasion Has Begun Website?

Image: Marvel Studios

Are you wondering what the password to the Invasion has begun website so you can watch so you can watch the first five minutes of Secret Invasion? Marvel Studios’ latest show is about discovering a covert invasion of Earth by a group of shapeshifting Skrulls that comes to Nick Fury’s attention. Collaborating with his comrades, they strive to stop the impending Skrull invasion and safeguard humanity before it’s too late. The open segments shown on the Secret Invasion has begun website show the events leading up to Fury’s involvement in the show.

What is the Invasion Has Begun Password?

Image: Marvel Studios

The password to the Secret Invasion has begun website is RSD3PX5N7S. After entering this password into the website, you will be shown the opening segments for the upcoming Secret Invasion show set to premiere on Disney Plus on June 21, 2023.

Here are the steps you need to follow to do so:

Visit the Secret Invasion website Enter RSD3PX5N7S into the Enter Password field Press the Enter key

After a short animated sequence, the video will load in your browser. We have summarized the opening segments below if you cannot watch the clip.

Image: Marvel Studios

In the latest Secret Invasion clip, Martin Freeman’s character Everett Ross explores an underground area in present-day Moscow. While on a phone call to an unknown person, he says, “Yes? I’ll be right there. Don’t move.” He then arms himself with a pistol and eventually emerges from the underground, going down a street and entering a building equipped with surveillance gear.

Agent Prescod then appears, revealing that the Skrulls have been behind several terrorist attacks, causing chaos to take over the Earth. Prescod hands Ross crucial information to deliver to Nick Fury, the only person known to be in contact with the Skrulls. Curiously, the clip ends with Prescod attacking Ross, leaving viewers to speculate why. The video is followed by a previously released trailer.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023