Image: Marvel Studios

With Black Panther Wakanda Forever marking the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase IV, the studio is all set to bring its latest offering in 2023. In addition to Kevin Feige’s upcoming MCU slate, Marvel’s polarizing association with Sony Entertainment will also bring forth new and highly anticipated Spider-Man-related projects.

Furthermore, with the introduction of the multiverse in both MCU and SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe), these upcoming projects are expected to broaden the horizon of inter-universal characters. However, it remains to be seen whether Feige will be very keen on opening up more of the MCU to Sony following the fiasco of Morbius, which forced an awkward multiversal connection with its post-credit scene.

Top Upcoming Marvel Project Releases In 2023

With the recent promo clips, teaser trailers, and footage of MCU projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, both studios are ready to bring their original content to theaters and streaming. Thus, the most awaited Marvel projects for 2023 are:

10. Ironheart

The series will follow Riri Williams after the events of Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Ironheart will also see the introduction of Parker Robbins (The Hood) in the MCU. With elements of dark magic and Iron Man-like armor, the series will likely lead to the events of Agatha Coven of Chaos and Armor Wars, respectively.

Cast: Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams/ Ironheart), Anthony Ramos (The Hood), and Lyric Ross, amongst others.

Release Date: According to Marvel Studios, Ironheart will be released in Fall 2023.

9. What If…? Season 2

The animated multiversal anthology will return along with Jeffrey Wright’s Uatu The Watcher. The second season is also expected to include a few episodes that will be in continuation with a few of those in Season 1.

Cast (Vocal): Jeffrey Wright (Uatu The Watcher), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter/Captain Carter), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), and more.

Release Date: TBA

8. The Marvels

Following the polarizing reception of Brie Larson and Captain Marvel over the course of her MCU appearances, as well as that in the comics, The Marvels has a lukewarm hype amongst some die-hard enthusiasts. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and is written by Megan McDonnell.

The Marvels will include characters associated with Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), like Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau (Photon). While the plot is unknown, it may set up some relevance of Kamala Khan’s bangles and the possibility of them being Nega-Bands.

Cast: Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau/Photon or Spectrum), amongst others.

Release Date: July 28, 2023

7. X-Men ’97

The iconic animated X-Men show will return with this reprisal after around 31 years since it first aired. As announced by Marvel Studios, the original vocal cast of the 1990s’ beloved series will also return to voice their respective characters. The series will maintain the same continuity as the original classic.

Cast (Vocal): Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), George Buza (Beast), Alyson Court (Jubilee), Chris Potter (Gambit), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Christopher Britton (Mr. Sinister), and more.

Release Date: As per Marvel Studios, the X-Men ’97 revival will be released in Fall 2023.

6. Kraven The Hunter

Following Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s take as MCU’s Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff), the British star will return to the superhero genre as Kraven The Hunter. While the character is a villain from Spider-Man comics, it is possible that Sony may set him up as an anti-hero.

Additionally, it will be interesting to see how the filmmakers will choose to explain Aaron Taylor-Johnson portraying both Kraven and Quicksilver in the multiverse.

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Sergei Kravinoff/ Kraven), Ariana DeBose (Calypso), Fred Hechinger (Chameleon), and more.

Release Date: October 6, 2023

5. Secret Invasion

This project will bring back the spy-thriller espionage vibe as set up in the MCU by 2014’s Captain America The Winter Soldier. Secret Invasion, as the name suggests, will explore the invasion of the Skrull alien race on Earth. The series is expected to delve further into the factional divide between the Skrulls.

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders (Agent Hill), and Olivia Colman.

Release Date: According to Marvel Studios, the series will be released in Spring 2023.

4. Loki Season 2

With the return of Loki, Mobius, Sylvie, and the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the second season will explore the consequences of branching off the sacred timeline. Though much of the plot is under wraps, Loki Season 2 is expected to include some revelations as to the future of the multiverse in the MCU.

First look at Marvel Studios – LOKI Season 2 (2023) only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/uAKwsYESW1 — rèza ardiansyah (@_rezardiansyah_) December 19, 2022

Cast: Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes – voice), and Jonathan Majors (He Who Remains/ Kang The Conqueror).

Release Date: As per Marvel Studios, the series will be released in Summer 2023.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

While not much is known about the plot of the third and likely the last installment of the Guardians, this movie has generated much hype over the introduction of classic comic characters like Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary.

Furthermore, the recent trailer of GoG Vol. 3 has concerned the entire fandom over the fate of characters like Rocket and Drax. With this being the last apparent Marvel project of the recently appointed DC Universe Co-CEO James Gunn, the project carries further significance to some fans as the last MCU project of the filmmaker.

Cast: Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Vin Diesel (Groot), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), and Chukwudi Iwuji (High Evolutionary), amongst others.

Release Date: May 5, 2023

2. Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse

To no one’s surprise, the sequel to Sony’s 2018 Oscar-winning animated Spider-Verse film is one of the most anticipated Marvel projects for 2023. Despite not being under the main MCU (Earth-616) universe, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse has garnered massive hype over the return of multiple variants of Spider-People on-screen.

As per the rumorville, the film may also include cameos of the respective versions of Spider-Man portrayed by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

Cast (Vocal): Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O’Hara/ Spider-Man 2099), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker/ Spider-Man), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), and more.

Release Date: June 2, 2023

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

Ant-Man 3, directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, is all set to introduce one of the primary variants of Kang the Conqueror after his introduction in 2021’s Loki Season 1. The film is perhaps the most anticipated as it is expected to establish Kang as the next main villain of the Multiverse Saga, which will see the character as the ultimate baddie in Avengers 6 and 7.

Furthermore, this MCU entry is also expected to set up Scott Lang’s daughter as Stinger (or Stature) for future projects. Additionally, the third entry of Ant-Man solo projects may include the demise of a significant character, which is likely to up the ante.

Cast: Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/ Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/ Wasp), Bill Murray (Krylar), Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror), Kathryn Newton (Cassandra Lang), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), Michael Peña (Luis), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), and more.

Release Date: February 17, 2023



While some of these projects are highly awaited, a few have garnered a very unenthusiastic response from the MCU fandom. Thus, it remains to be seen whether Marvel Studios will trim its slate of future content following the success or failure of these shows.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2022