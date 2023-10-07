Who Are the Returning Actors in The Exorcist: Believer?

Image: Anne Marie Fox/Universal Pictures

The following article contains spoilers for The Exorcist: Believer.

Like any good demon, The Exorcist franchise can’t stay dead, and there’s a new installment in theaters bound to fright and terrify. You don’t need to have seen any other Exorcist films to know what’s going on in The Exorcist: Believer, but any good horror aficionado should check out the original regardless. It’s a predominantly new cast of characters led by Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett). However, as is the case with any good legacy sequel, some of the original actors have to come back, and the trailers have shown that Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) is back to help out with the latest case of demonic possession. And she hasn’t come alone.

Linda Blair Returns as Regan MacNeil for The Exorcist: Believer

Chris MacNeil may have been the protagonist for the original Exorcist movie in 1973, but the performance most people undoubtedly remember is Linda Blair’s Regan, i.e. the girl who gets possessed. She was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role, and she’s returned to her roots in the latest film, albeit in a much more diminished capacity.

Victor goes to Chris for advice, but she becomes sidelined for much of the action after a horrific encounter with one of the possessed girls. Throughout this time, she talks about how she lost contact with her daughter, Regan, after she sought fame and fortune by telling her story. Regan only returns at the very end while Chris is still in the hospital. It’s an incredibly brief cameo, but there’s always a chance it could be setting up more. The Exorcist: Believer is supposed to kick off a new trilogy, so perhaps she’ll get a meatier part in a sequel.

The Exorcist: Believer marks Linda Blair’s third entry in the franchise. In addition to starring in the original, she reprised her part in 1977’s Exorcist II: The Heretic. It wasn’t as well received as its predecessor.

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2023