Who Dies in The Expendables 4? Answered

The following article contains spoilers for The Expendables 4.

After a disappointing performance from The Expendables 3, a new roster of action heroes is back in the saddle for Expend4bles. There are some old favorites like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham as well as some new members to fill out the team, including Megan Fox and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. You don’t need to know much going into The Expendables 4, but it goes without saying that plenty of folks bite the dust, as is typical in action flicks. In addition to numerous faceless mercenaries, some of the named cast meet their dooms. Hopefully, you’ve seen the movie already because here’s who dies.

The Biggest Expend4bles Death Ends Up Being a Fake-Out

The most surprising death in The Expendables 4 would likely be Barney Ross, played by Sylvester Stallone. The actor’s spearheaded this series from the beginning, but he’s out for much of the action this time around. Barney dies early in the film during the first mission when the team tries to stop the bad guys from obtaining nuclear warheads. The plane he’s on is shot down, and he’s gone for the rest of the film until the very end, but more on that in a bit.

Other than (seemingly) Barney, the rest of the good guys stay safe. The same can’t be said of the antagonists, which include Suarto Rahmat, played by Indonesian actor star Iko Uwais. He’s the main villain throughout the movie and the one working on behalf of the mysterious ocelot to acquire the weapons. He’s a formidable opponent for the team, with Uwais showing off many of his martial arts skills. But he meets his end at the hands of Lee Christmas (Jason Statham) towards the end.

But the carnage isn’t over yet. In the end, it turns out that Ocelot is actually CIA agent Marsh, played by Andy Garcia. It’s a classic action movie switch-up, as he’s presumed to be working for the good guys throughout Expend4bles. Marsh is killed by Barney, who returns at the very end and reveals he faked his death to lure Ocelot out of hiding. That means if The Expendables 5 were to happen, the same team could return.

