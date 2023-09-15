Why Did Ahsoka Leave the Jedi Order?

Image: Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Tano is a Force-sensitive lightsaber-wielding warrior dedicated to protecting the galaxy, but she doesn’t consider herself a Jedi. That’s because, as was repeatedly mentioned in the latest episode of Ahsoka, “Shadow Warrior,” she “walked away” from the Jedi order before her training was complete. This plot point has baffled many Star Wars fans, especially those who jumped into Ahsoka without watching the later seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Here’s why Ahsoka left the Jedi Order.

Why Ahsoka Was Expelled From The Jedi Order

While Ahsoka provides a solid summary of her past, Star Wars: The Clone Wars explores her tenure within the Jedi Order in greater detail. Like all the Jedi of her generation, Ahsoka was inducted into the Jedi Order at a young age and trained in the ways of the Force. During the onset of the Clone Wars, a fourteen-year-old Ahsoka was chosen to become the padawan of Anakin Skywalker. After overcoming a rocky start, Anakin and Ahsoka formed a mutual bond that grew stronger as the Clon War progressed.

Unfortunately, while the Clone Wars helped mold Ahsoka into a skilled warrior, the conflict also caused her to become disillusioned with the Jedi and the Republic they served. During her time on the frontlines, Ahsoka saw first-hand that the Separatists weren’t the heartless villains the Republic (or the Prequal films) portrayed them as, and she slowly began to question the Order’s decision to lead the Republic’s war efforts and utter refusal to pursue a more peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Ahsoka’s worsening view of the Jedi became one of the central plotlines of The Clone Wars‘ fifth season and came to a gut-wrenching conclusion in the three-part season finale. In it, Ahsoka was accused of masterminding a terrorist attack on the Jedi Temple that left several Jedi dead. Instead of defending Ahsoka, the Jedi Council almost unanimously turned on her, expelling her from the Jedi Order and turning her over to the Republic to stand trial for her “crimes.”

Seconds before the jury could find Ahsoka guilty, Anakin, with some help from former Separatist general Assaj Ventress, revealed the true culprit behind the bombing: Barriss Offee, one of Ahsoka’s closest friends within the Jedi Order. While the Jedi Council attempted to make amends by offering to grant Ahsoka the title of Jedi Knight, their and Barris’ betrayal completely shattered Ahsoka’s faith in the Jedi, and she made the painful decision to walk away from everything she’s ever known.

