Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most iconic Shonen manga and anime series of all time. A product of the 1990s, it follows Yusuke Urameshi as he grows from a hopeless delinquent with a heart of gold, into a powerful underworld detective when given a second chance. With the success of One Piece and its live-action adaptation, it appears Netflix is trying to capture lightning in a bottle with a new live-action release of Yu Yu Hakusho, but what date will it drop on the subscription service?

Yu Yu Hakusho Live Action Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Yu Yu Hakusho Live Action Season 1 will release on Netflix on December 14, 2023, with an anticipated release time of 12:00 AM PT. The series is a Netflix original and has yet to reveal its full episode list, but as this is a developing story, we will keep this piece updated with any new information.

More than three decades after Yu Yu Hakusho by Yoshihiro Togashi first captured the imagination of readers, the beloved manga gets a live-action adaptation.



Yu Yu Hakusho premieres December 14! pic.twitter.com/KUpeSuLXPB — Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2023

Needless to say, fans are nervous and skeptical, with some prominent voices doubting the series will live up to the original. However, given the recent success of One Piece, there might be a chance for other iconic Shonen Jump manga to get live-action adaptations, with this one being a treat for the eyes.

How Much of the Yu Yu Hakusho Series is Covered by Season 1?

Little is known about how much of the series Season 1 will cover. Given that the anime is 112 episodes long, and how One Piece Live-Action (OPLA) covered 45 anime episodes with 8 live-action installments, we could get a couple of reasonably engaging seasons. But Yu Yu Hakusho is arguably far better-paced, so we might see a closer ratio. Luckily, you can read the manga ahead of time if you want to make a comparison!

Beyond that, we’ll likely see Yusuke’s initial arc where he dies heroically and is resurrected to become a spirit detective. It seems also likely we’ll see content covering the Spirit Detective Arc, but given the promo materials showing Kurama and Hiei, it’s also possible we’ll see the Artifacts of Darkness Arc as well. We will update you with any new details on this, so keep your eyes peeled!

