In a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini today it was revealed that 2K Games are bringing a few of their much beloved franchises to the Nintendo Switch. Borderlands, BioShock, and XCOM fans rejoice!

There are a bunch of games coming May 29th that can be bought within a collection or separately. The full list includes:

Borderlands Legendary Collection: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel BioShock Remastered Collection: BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition XCOM 2 Collection: XCOM 2, four DLC packs, and War of the Chosen expansion.

That’s a hefty amount of titles on offer, and all can be purchases outside of their bundled collections. That said, according to a press release from 2K these games will still devour your free storage space if you buy them physically. The BioShock collection will be on a 16GB cartridge with only the opening acts of each game loaded, XCOM 2 will ship on an 8GB cartridge and require a 24GB download, and Borderlands will eat up 41.6GB of your download bandwidth before becoming fully playable. You’ll want an SD card if you plan to pick these up.

I’m curious to see how each runs. Borderlands 2 technically ran on the PlayStation Vita, though “technically” is a bit more generous a term than most would use. It’s easy to assume last-gen games can run easily on the Nintendo Switch, but if Saints Row: The Third served as any warning it’s safer to wait and see. The Borderlands, BioShock, and XCOM 2 collections all arrive May 29th.