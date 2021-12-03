A “Connected Battlefield Universe” is on the Way from EA

EA has some massive plans for its Battlefield franchise and it wants to create a “connected Battlefield universe.” The most recent addition to the franchise Battlefield 2042 has been a mixed bag primarily due to the number of bugs and gameplay issues. While the game will still continue to get content and updates for the foreseeable future, EA has already shown its intentions to grow on the franchise in a significant way.

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Vince Zampella, who previously was the co-founder of Respawn and now heads the Battlefield franchise, revealed the plan here is not to substitute 2042 in any way but to build a “connected Battlefield universe.” Battlefield games have been all over the map and DICE has tired out every possible setting for its games. From World War days to modern era futuristic settings, Battlefield games have seen it all. During the interview, Zampella said, “this is an ‘And’ strategy in many ways. We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042, and we’ll explore new kinds of experiences and business models along the way that we can add to that foundation to provide an awesome array of experiences for our players.”

He further added, “in this universe, the world is interconnected with shared characters and narrative. This universe is also built with our community as we harness the power of Portal and user generated content that puts creativity in the hands of our players.” The new 2042 has given players the reign where players can design and come up with different kinds of maps. This has been an excellent feature for the game, with most players ditching other content in favor of Portal. It seems like EA wants to achieve what Activision has managed to do with its COD franchise and Warzone.

Activision has made the free to play COD Warzone a platform that connects and brings all the different content and COD franchises under one roof. New releases find their way into Warzone which has helped streamline the COD metaverse and it seems like EA is taking notes. Zampella lastly ended his thoughts by saying, “We intend to build a Battlefield universe, one with multiple projects that are interconnected with the player at the center. We plan to grow Battlefield and meet players where they play through various experiences and business models, including our upcoming Battlefield Mobile coming in 2022 from Alex Seropian and Industrial Toys.”

Battlefield 2042 is available for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store.