A Delta pilot told his passengers he liked them, then pointed them to ‘a loo with a view’ at the back of the plane

A Delta pilot recently went viral on TikTok and Instagram for his playful preflight announcement. Rachael (rachael_fitz_), a Utah resident who usually shares content about making outfits, captured the pilot speaking to the entire cabin over the PA system, and her video has drawn more than 8 million views.

The video begins with the pilot, who identified himself as Nic in the comments, saying, “But I like you people, so I wanna tell you all the good stuff.” He went on to suggest that anyone needing to use the lavatory should head to the very back of the plane. “Use the lav on the right-hand side. When you get back there, there’s a window in there too. A loo with a view. Take full advantage of that.” He then joked, “Now, if it’s me, I’m gonna shut the shade when I go back there. You never know who’s flying by.”

In the same blend of humor and helpful tips, Nic talked about the plane’s “state-of-the-art gear,” like the fuel-efficient “Turbo fan engines” that sound like “a sick whale” on the ground. He told everyone the sounds were normal, adding, “When we get in the air, they purr like a little kitten.” He then highlighted the “best benefit” of the flight, the “fantastic” crew from Minneapolis.

He saved a perk for the youngest passengers

“I’m feeling pretty darn good today. I’ll do anything you want. There’s not a whole lot I can do, but get you there fast and get you there safe,” the pilot joked. He then invited any kids on board to sit in his seat after landing, saying he had trading cards to give them.

Many viewers praised Nic’s attitude, and he replied on Instagram to thank everyone for their “kind comments.” He wrote, “Some have asked and yes, I do some variation of this PA on every flight, time permitting.”

One user wrote, “Nic is one of my favorite captains to fly with… 10/10 guy. Great pilot. Great guy. Always safety, crew, and passengers first.” Other reactions ranged from jokes to guesses about his background. One commenter wrote, “You definitely know he’s ex-military with the LAV statement. I’ll fly with him anytime,” and another added, “I hope that pilot NEVER loses his love for his job!”

Last month, a pilot’s intercom announcement also went viral after a Chicago-bound flight got stuck on the tarmac. In a Facebook post, one flight attendant wrote that when pilots step out of the flight deck to greet passengers, it sets a positive tone for the entire trip, putting a face to the voice and reinforcing safety and respect.

Pilots are usually busy before a flight. According to Simple Flying, pilots review routes, weather, and NOTAMs before even boarding. Once on the plane, they must program flight management computers, perform walkarounds, and coordinate with ground operations. The pre-departure phase also requires finalizing takeoff figures and verifying performance data, so a lengthy greeting isn’t always possible.

Nic had a simple reason for taking the time. In his Instagram comment, he wrote, “I really do love my job and appreciate everyone that allows me the privilege of being their pilot.”

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