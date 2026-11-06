Susan Collins, a prominent Republican senator from Maine, has lost the Senate seat she held for almost 30 years to Democrat Troy Jackson. As reported by The New York Times, Collins reflected on her defeat the day after the election, telling an interviewer that she felt she was “caught up in the Trump tsunami that swept away many incumbent Republican senators who have served their states well for many years and really care about our country.”

Collins, who served five terms in the Senate, had long seemed to defy the usual rules of politics by cultivating a brand as a New England centrist. As detailed by the BBC, she was known for her strong constituent service and for bringing federal funding back to Maine, a state that has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 1992. She won in 2008 while Barack Obama swept the nation, and in 2020 she secured an easy win despite polls showing her behind a well-funded state lawmaker.

Collins recounted an interaction during her recent campaign in York County, Maine, where a woman approached her and said she had “absolutely” loved Collins and always supported her. However, the woman explained that she would not be voting for her this time. “She said it was the only way she could send a message to Trump,” Collins recalled.

Jackson’s late start didn’t end up holding him back

Troy Jackson, a former logger, entered the race under unusual circumstances. He became the Democratic nominee after Graham Platner, the initial Democratic candidate, withdrew following a series of controversies. Platner’s withdrawal was reportedly due to an allegation of sexual assault, which Platner has denied.

Despite voting to convict President Trump during his second impeachment trial and breaking with him to appease Democrats, Susan Collins blames a “Trump tsunami” for her defeat while defending her own terrible record. pic.twitter.com/cEuRPF3eDT — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 5, 2026

Jackson, who had previously failed to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary, secured the Senate nomination through a special convention late in the season. He positioned himself as a champion for the working class, advocating for progressive policies like abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His campaign focused heavily on workers’ rights and accused Collins of being too aligned with President Donald Trump.

Jackson framed the election as a choice between the working class and the political establishment. Addressing his supporters on Tuesday night in Portland, Jackson declared, “We did it! Working people did it!” He added, “I couldn’t accept that working people could give everything they had and still have so little to say over their own lives,” and pledged to take the fight for working people to the United States Senate.

Collins, the chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, often criticized Trump’s policies as a moderate Republican in a state that leans Democratic. She built a reputation as a potential “swing vote” and voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial in 2021, following the events at the US Capitol. She also voted against Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and opposed repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Collins also supported Trump on many crucial votes, including Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court and the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary. Jackson used these votes to tie Collins to Trump’s record during their debates, arguing that she could have done more to influence the President as a key swing vote. He made national headlines during one debate when he told the 73-year-old senator to “shut up.”

Collins defended her record by emphasizing her leadership role on the Senate’s Appropriations Committee, which oversees the allocation of federal funds to states and programs. She argued that the position allowed her to make a tangible difference for Maine and its residents.

Cost-of-living concerns dominated conversations at polling stations across Maine on election day. Republicans lost ground across the country that night, and Ted Cruz later admitted that Texas is blue after the midterms.

Jackson’s watch party in Portland was celebratory, while a somber mood hung over Collins’ gathering in Bangor, Maine. Collins did not address her supporters directly, instead issuing a statement confirming she had called Jackson to congratulate him and promising a smooth transition.

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