A Kentucky man put on rubber gloves to take apart an Arby’s beef and cheddar, then held up the meat and said he wouldn’t call it roast beef

A Kentucky man shared a TikTok video in which he takes apart an Arby’s beef and cheddar sandwich to question the quality of the meat. As reported by BroBible, the man, who posts as @bigshipoppinn, unwraps the sandwich while wearing rubber gloves and removes the bun to inspect the contents. Holding up the meat, he tells viewers, “This is not a roast beef sandwich. I wouldn’t call it roast beef at all.”

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The video, which has drawn hundreds of thousands views, includes an overlay clip of an Arby’s worker squeezing a bag of what appears to be a liquid substance. The man claims this is a meat paste that gets molded into the final product served to customers.

He also raises concerns about food quality and suggests that people pay closer attention to what they eat, going as far as to label the food poison. He then encourages former Arby’s employees to share their own experiences.

Former Arby’s workers had plenty to say about that meat bag

Several commenters claiming to have worked at Arby’s appeared to back up his suspicions. One person who identified as a former general manager wrote, “It is exactly what you said ‘paste.’” Another commented, “I can confirm that’s exactly what it looks like before we cook it.”

Others recalled a different process from years ago. “The meat came on a big slab that they sliced in store,” one person wrote. Another, who said they worked at Arby’s in the 1980s, recalled shaving the roast beef in store and called what the video showed “absolutely disgusting.”

The rumor that Arby’s uses liquid meat has circulated for years and has been addressed before. In 2005, Snopes looked into the claim and concluded that it was false.

Tasting Table reports that the meat arrives at restaurants in an airtight package containing the beef along with a gelatinous broth. The beef is then slow-roasted in these bags for three to four hours before it is sliced for sandwiches, as noted by Business Insider.

Arby’s previously addressed the rumor in a statement to Snopes. “Our product does not arrive as a paste, gel or liquid,” said Jim Lowder of Arby’s, LLC quality assurance. He explained that the roast beef consists entirely of beef and a self-basting solution, which contains just enough water to keep it juicy through the restaurants’ three-hour roasting process and slicing.

Neither had responded at the time of its report.

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