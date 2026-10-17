A woman says her Olive Garden meatball arrived with a chunk missing and lines in it, and people claiming to work there had an explanation

A customer at Olive Garden shared a video on TikTok questioning whether the chain reuses food after noticing an odd appearance on her meatball. As reported by BroBible, Marina, who goes by the handle @xmarinaskiesx, posted the video, which has drawn hundreds of thousands of views. The post carries a #satire hashtag, though the video itself does not make clear whether her question is meant as a joke.

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She points out visible lines on the meatball and a missing chunk, leading her to wonder if the item had been previously served to another guest. She asks, “Olive Garden … do y’all reuse noodles and meatballs?” She adds, “My meatball had a chunk off with lines.”

The video sparked a wave of responses from people who claim to have worked at the restaurant. Some of these commenters backed up her suspicion, with one person saying, “As someone who used to work at Olive Garden they def do.” Another viewer shared a separate experience, claiming, “My breadstick had teeth marks in it.”

Other individuals claiming to work at the chain offered a different explanation, pointing to the kitchen tools used by staff as the likely cause of the markings. One person explained, “It’s prolly from the tongs we use for food.” The commenter added that tongs can leave marks that look like bites, especially when staff grab bread too aggressively.

Another commenter defended the chain’s preparation process, saying pasta is made in boiling hot water. “We bake new meatballs in the oven,” they wrote.

No evidence has surfaced that Olive Garden reuses food that has already reached a customer’s table. Servers and managers have said the chain throws out anything that reaches a table and donates potential food waste to nonprofits, and Food Republic has noted that served food cannot be given to another guest even if it goes untouched.

Separate claims from servers at other restaurants about reused bread baskets have circulated online, though none involve Olive Garden. Behind-the-scenes claims from servers regularly go viral, including one about restaurants keeping notes on customers.

Without any proof of widespread issues, the claims about reused food remain unverified. BroBible reached out to Marina via TikTok direct message and to Darden, Olive Garden’s parent company, via email for comment.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Olive Garden’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video and its comments.

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