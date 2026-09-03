A mom let her son stay up as late as he wanted, then emailed his school in advance so he couldn’t nap his way out of the consequences

A mother let her eighth-grade son stay up as late as he wanted for one night, then made sure he faced the full consequences the next day. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the experiment was shared in a TikTok video by creator @caldo.de.les and has since drawn more than 1.4 million views and over 9,700 comments.

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The mother said her son, referred to as Isaac, had repeatedly argued that he understood his own body well enough to manage his own bedtime, pointing to a friend whose mother allowed him to set his own schedule as long as he stayed in a good mood and arrived at school on time. When Isaac insisted he could handle the same freedom, his mother agreed to let him try it for one night.

The creator said she went to bed around 11:00 PM but woke up at 3:00 AM to check on her son, finding his bedroom light and television still on. She chose not to intervene and instead woke him up the next morning as planned, at which point he admitted he had stayed awake until around 4:00 AM.

The mother took additional steps to prevent her son from napping through the day

Isaac reportedly asked to stay home from school since it was his mother’s day off, and later claimed he felt nauseous during the drive to school, but his mother told him that feeling unwell was an expected result of his choice. She also emailed the school nurse in advance, asking that Isaac be sent back to class if he attempted to nap in the office, and the nurse later confirmed he had asked to sleep but was redirected back to his classroom.

The mother said she also contacted Isaac’s teachers to ask that they assign extra work or check on him if he appeared to be falling asleep, and several teachers responded to confirm he remained alert throughout the early periods of the day. Reaction to the video has been largely positive, with one commenter writing that the approach amounted to “five star parenting” for reinforcing natural consequences.

Other viewers pointed out the school’s 9:15 AM start time, comparing it to their own significantly earlier schedules growing up, while some offered advice on managing Isaac’s disrupted sleep pattern going forward. The video’s popularity coincided with unrelated attention toward a Tennessee salmon discovery that was separately trending on social media this week.

The mother said she felt some guilt about how the day unfolded but noted that Isaac stopped minimizing his tiredness afterward, completing his chores and homework without argument the following day. She added that he has not challenged his bedtime again since the experiment, a development that surfaced the same week as a Goodwill donation dispute that was separately gaining traction online.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify further details about the family’s account, as the story originates solely from a TikTok video.

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