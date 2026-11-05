A restaurant owner says a woman demanded brunch 45 minutes after it ended and left, then her husband got a 22-ounce porterhouse and a beer for $22

A restaurant owner said a woman demanded brunch 45 minutes after it ended and walked out, while her husband stayed and got a 22-ounce porterhouse, a 22-ounce beer, and two large sides for $22. The owner, who also works as one of the restaurant’s chefs, shared the story in a Reddit post, as reported by the Daily Dot.

He said he usually works long Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shifts in the kitchen, from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM. The restaurant offers a lunch menu from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, followed by the dinner menu, plus an Early Bird special from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Sundays are a little different, with a special brunch menu available during lunch hours. On this particular Sunday, he said things had settled down by around 3:45 PM, with only three elderly couples enjoying the Early Bird special, when another elderly couple walked in and took a table.

That steak deal got everyone’s attention

The couple asked their server for items from the brunch and lunch menu. The server said brunch had ended at 3:00 PM and that they could only order from the dinner menu, so the couple asked to speak with the manager. The manager repeated the same information, but the owner said the customers wanted eggs and French toast, so the manager called him over.

The owner said that when he approached the table, the woman shoved her phone in his face and yelled that the restaurant’s website said they were still entitled to brunch. He said he calmly repeated that brunch was only available until 3:00 PM and that she had missed the ordering window.

He said she kept pushing her phone at him, so he pulled out his own phone and showed her what the website actually said. He admitted he could have easily made their brunch orders but said her attitude had already sealed her fate. He told her she could order from the Early Bird special or the regular dinner menu, or she was free to leave. After ordering only a coffee, the woman left the restaurant.

Her husband stayed and ordered the porterhouse, the beer, and two large sides for $22. After his wife left, he ordered dessert and left a 24% tip, even though the owner said the restaurant’s menus state that tipping isn’t required.

In a separate Reddit story, a woman expected free food after telling a server she knew the owner. Commenters on this post mostly focused on the price of the husband’s meal and the no-tipping policy.

One commenter wrote, “Wait, what? You got a 22oz porterhouse and a 22oz beer for $22, holy cow! send me the address.” Another praised the policy, writing, “Absolutely love this. Thank you for doing your part in fixing American tipping culture.”

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