A RoboCop Game Called RoboCop: Rogue City Has Been Announced

The creators of the game Terminator: Resistance and Rambo: The Video Game have announced their next project related to another hero – RoboCop.

Development team Teyon has a lot of polarizing adaptations of the 80s movie hits. First they made a horribly bad Rambo: The Video Game and just when we thought they were going to repeat the same embarrassment with Terminator: Resistance, they finally made one of the better games in that series. Not that the competition is great, but hey – it’s something.

Now Teyon has grabbed another movie franchise – RoboCop. An iconic robot cop will take us on a tour of the streets of old Detroit, cluttered with crime. The game will be played in first person and the players will be asked to protect innocent civilians and maintain order and peace in Detroit

The NACON Connect event went live today, July 6th, and featured a reveal of RoboCop: Rouge City. RoboCop has enjoyed more than its fair share of video game adaptations since the late 80s such as: RoboCop 1, 2 and 3, RoboCop Versus The Terminator and 4 games titled simply “RoboCop” in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2014.

Last time we got a RoboCop game was in 2014 as a free to play mobile title that into the remake film. Since then, the character did have some success in gaming, notably starring as a guest character in Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermatch DLC in which even the original actor, Peter Weller, reprised his role for the part. And for the second time in history, RoboCop and The Terminator clashed on the digital stage.

RoboCop: Rogue City has been announced for PC and consoles, and we should be playing it sometime during 2023.

On the Steam store page it says : ” Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth. You have the power to decide how to fulfill prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.”