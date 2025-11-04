A school bus flipped onto its roof trying to avoid another vehicle, and police are now searching for the driver who didn’t stop

Four people ended up in the hospital after a school bus flipped over in Iola, Texas. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on FM 244 when the bus driver had to swerve away from another car coming at her. The bus was from the Iola Independent School District and had four people riding in it when everything went wrong.

According to People, the bus driver, a staff helper, and two kids all went to the hospital but their injuries were not serious. The school posted on Facebook to let everyone know that all the people on the bus were okay.

They wrote that some students and the driver got hurt a little bit and went to the hospital just to make sure everything was fine. The school made sure to call all the parents of kids who were on the bus right away.

This could have been so much worse

Sergeant Justin Ruiz from the Texas Department of Public Safety explained what the bus driver said happened. She was driving north when a white SUV came into her lane.

She turned right to get out of the way, but the bus went into a ditch and then rolled over onto its roof. The big problem now is that the white SUV never stopped, and police are trying to find it and the person who was driving it.

The school said they were really thankful for how fast everyone came to help. In their message, they said they are “grateful for the quick response of emergency personnel and school staff” and that they “will continue to support the students and families affected.” Getting help so quickly probably kept anyone from getting hurt worse than they did.

Police moved the bus away from the road after everything happened. But you can still see the marks in the dirt and grass where the bus went off the road and flipped.

Those deep cuts in the ground show just how hard the crash was, even though thankfully nobody got badly injured. Other crashes with vehicles flipping have ended much worse, like what happened in a recent Alabama crash involving a 16-year-old.

Scott Kelley lives nearby in Grimes County and saw what happened after the crash. He said his first thought when he saw everything was, “God, I hope everyone’s OK, cause it looks major and that’s the last thing you want is to, for someone’s safety or someone to be critically injured or hurt or whatever.” Seeing a school bus on its roof would scare anyone, especially knowing kids were inside.

Kelley felt so much better when he found out everyone would be alright. He said, “I’m just grateful that no one had gotten major hurt or anything, and that’s the main thing.”

A lot of people in town probably felt the same way when they heard the news. Things could have gone so differently, unlike other cases where young victims have faced life-threatening injuries requiring emergency medical transport.

Police are still looking for the white SUV and whoever was driving it. If anyone knows anything about the vehicle, they should call the Texas Department of Public Safety. The investigation is still going on as police try to figure out exactly what happened that morning.

