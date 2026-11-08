A shopper allegedly spent two hours in an Old Navy dressing room area, and workers found a hidden camera under the bench after closing

A 25-year-old North Carolina man is facing eight counts of felony secret peeping after employees at an Old Navy in Charlotte found a camera hidden under a dressing room bench, and investigators say they later found more than 200 videos of nude or partially nude women on his devices. Dylan Keanu Hampton has been arrested twice in connection with the investigation, as reported by WSOC.

Employees at the Old Navy at Charlotte Premium Outlets found the black camera underneath the bench after the store closed, according to search warrants. Police said the camera was aimed into the door of an adjacent dressing room stall.

Investigators reviewed the store’s surveillance footage from that day and say Hampton spent about two hours inside, with most of that time in the dressing room area. He was first arrested on October 26 and posted bond the next day.

It started with one camera under a bench

After obtaining a search warrant for Hampton’s devices, investigators say they found more than 200 videos that appeared to have been recorded with three cameras installed in a residence, two in a bedroom and one in a bathroom. Investigators also say they found reviews Hampton left for the cameras he bought, praising how discreet they were.

The case also includes a warrant accusing Hampton of secretly peeping into an occupied Old Navy dressing room at SouthPark Mall in July, police said. Police also alleged he recorded inside a fitting room using Meta glasses, WCNC reported. Meta is separately facing a lawsuit over its smart glasses filed by more than 70 people.

Employees also told officers the man later came back to the store claiming he had forgotten his keys, then allegedly pulled them from his pocket and set them on a shelf before acting as though he had just found them, according to Charlotte Stories. An officer recognized Hampton from the July incident, and police said body camera footage from that encounter showed him carrying the same type of device found at Old Navy.

Law enforcement officials say there are a few ways shoppers can check for hidden cameras, according to WSOC. A red blinking light can indicate a recording device, and people can also look through the list of nearby devices in their Wi-Fi settings for a possible camera signal. Hidden camera lens detectors are also available to buy online.

A new warrant led to Hampton’s second arrest on November 4, when he was charged with eight counts of felony secret peeping. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail on those charges, according to WCCB.

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