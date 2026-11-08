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True Crime

A 36-year-old woman allegedly stormed a Kentucky high school football field and strangled a player, then got released on one condition

Image of Kosay Shwiki
Kosay Shwiki
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Published: Nov 8, 2026 06:15 am

A 36-year-old Kentucky woman charged with second-degree strangulation after allegedly attacking a high school football player during a game has been released from jail on the condition that she not attend any school sporting events in the commonwealth, as reported by the New York Post. Kentucky State Police arrested Kayla Barrett on Tuesday in connection with the incident, which happened at a game the previous week.

The Monticello Police Department said Barrett allegedly attacked a Wayne County player during the third quarter of the team’s game against the North Laurel High School Jaguars. North Laurel was leading 21-12 with less than seven minutes left in the quarter when spectators from both sides came onto the field, leading to a scuffle that had to be broken up.

Monticello Assistant Chief Joshua Smith said Barrett allegedly ran toward the scuffle and grabbed one of the Wayne County players by the back of the neck, choking and shaking him. An arrest warrant claims she “violently shook him by the neck in an attempt to obstruct his airway.”

The player had trouble breathing after the alleged attack

The player, a minor who has not been identified, had difficulty breathing afterward and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to police. The warrant states that several people witnessed the alleged assault.

Video footage obtained by the North Laurel football program also showed Barrett in the area where the alleged strangulation took place, according to the warrant. She was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center before her release.

The police department said high school athletics should be a safe environment where student-athletes can compete without fear of violence or intimidation. While emotions can run high at competitive games, the department said there is no justification for physical violence against players, coaches, officials, or other spectators. In August, a Milwaukee man was cited by police in Wisconsin after he knocked down a 9-year-old player during a youth football game.

The game was stopped because of the incident and was later ruled a win for North Laurel. Jaguars coach Steven Nelson said his team “played a good, physical game for about three quarters” but was “disappointed in the way it ended,” adding that the players need to do better at keeping their emotions in check and playing the game the right way. “Put it behind us and get ready for the playoffs. Go Jags,” he told his team.

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Author
Image of Kosay Shwiki
Kosay Shwiki
Kosay is a staff writer covering social media, politics, sports, and entertainment for Attack of the Fanboy. He has 2 years of experience writing anime blogs and analysis. Reach him at [email protected].
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